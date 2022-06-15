Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Dr. Fauci has COVID

byBrigid Kennedy
June 15, 2022
Anthony Fauci.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Anthony Fauci, 81, on Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19, the National Institutes of Health revealed in a statement.

Fauci, who is both fully vaccinated and boosted twice, is experiencing mild symptoms and has not recently been in close contact with President Biden or other high-ranking government officials. His positive result came from a rapid test.

He will "isolate and continue to work from his home," the NIH said. The official was to appear before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee on Thursday to provide an update on the government's COVID-19 response, notes ABC News.

