Solving COVID: July 22, 2020

FDA approves pooled coronavirus testing to address logjam

In an effort to ease the diagnostic logjam the United States is facing with the coronavirus surging in various parts of the country, the Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency use authorization for pooled COVID-19 testing. Quest Diagnostics will now be able to group up to four samples together. If the batch comes back positive, only then will they test each sample individually. This approach — which has been used in Germany, China, Israel, and South Africa, among other countries — can help save valuable time and resources during the pandemic. The Department of Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary Brett Giroir said this approach could help increase the U.S.'s testing capacity to 100 million per month by September. Politico notes, however, that this strategy applies to places where prevalence of the virus is low, and the chances of having a batch where nothing is detected are higher. Places experiencing more severe outbreaks are still better off with individual testing. [Politico]