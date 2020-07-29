Solving COVID: July 29, 2020

Dogs might be able to sniff out coronavirus cases

Countries around the world have been training dogs to associate COVID-19 with a certain smell and point out the disease even if someone hasn't tested positive for it. Eight dogs from Germany's armed forces spent a week training to identify the smell of COVID-19 in a person's saliva in a study for the University of Veterinary Medicine Hanover. They then were tasked with smelling the saliva of more than 1,000 sick and healthy people, and identified those with coronavirus infections 94 percent of the time. "We think that this works because the metabolic processes in the body of a diseased patient are completely changed," and dogs can smell the difference, professor Maren von Koeckritz-Blickwede explains. Dogs in France similarly had a 95 percent success rate. And in Chile, police dogs are being trained to potentially sniff out coronavirus on people. All these efforts are happening with the hopes that dogs can be deployed in large crowds and track down infected people before they spread the virus too far. [Bloomberg]