Solving COVID: September 30, 2020

Johnson & Johnson's early vaccine trial results show most participants developed strong immune response

Johnson & Johnson announced the start of phase three of its coronavirus vaccine trial, citing "positive interim results" from earlier stages of its study. The pharmaceutical giant reported that 99 percent of the participants between the ages of 18 and 55 in early-to-mid stage clinical trials developed neutralizing antibodies against the virus. The analysis also found that most of the side effects associated with the vaccine were mild and resolved within a matter of days. It wasn't clear, however, whether participants over 65 were well protected since immune response results were available for only 15 people in that demographic. Additionally, the rate of adverse reactions — like fatigue and muscle aches — to the vaccine in that age group was just 36 percent, far lower than those seen in 64 percent of the younger participants. That might sound like good news, but it actually suggests the immune response in older people may be weaker. [CNN, Reuters]