Solving COVID: October 7, 2020

Moderna sets its sights on spring 2021 for potential vaccine distribution

Moderna won't be able to seek emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate any sooner than late November, and the vaccine would likely not be available to the general public prior to March, its CEO Stéphane Bancel says. CBS News called this a "setback for Moderna" as well as a "blow to claims by" President Trump that a coronavirus vaccine could be ready prior to Election Day. But the news lines up with predictions from Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, who told Congress last month that a vaccine might be "generally available to the American public" by "late second quarter, third quarter 2021." The Financial Times writes that the "most realistic hope of a pre-election vaccine" would be from Pfizer, as that company's CEO says it should know whether its vaccine works by the end of October. But that doesn't mean it will be ready for distribution just yet. [Financial Times, CBS News]