Solving COVID: January 6, 2021

America's COVID-19 vaccine effort is 'total chaos,' vaccine expert says

The U.S. kicked off a second phase of its COVID-19 vaccine campaign on Monday, when health care workers and others at the top of the tiered system began getting their second doses. But the rollout of the inoculation effort has been slow and uneven. The Trump administration sought to vaccinate 20 million Americans by Jan. 1 — as of Jan. 4, only 4.5 million had gotten their first shot, out of 15 million doses distributed. States are struggling to match vaccine shots with the people who want and are qualified to get them. The effort has also been hampered by ineffective communication plans and the lack of any meaningful national outreach campaign. "It's total chaos," said Peter Hotez, a vaccine expert at the Baylor College of Medicine. The U.S. needs to inoculate about a million people a day to get the pandemic contained by September, and Hotez said the current plan won't achieve that. He believes the U.S. should scrap its tiered system and supplement the doses shipped to nursing homes and hospitals with mass vaccination venues, like sports stadiums, where anyone who wanted the vaccine could show up for a shot. [The Associated Press, Politico]