Solving COVID: January 13, 2021

Pfizer says tests show its COVID-19 vaccine is effective against new, more contagious variant

A new, more transmissible variant of the coronavirus, first discovered in England, is spreading around the U.S. But new research from Pfizer and the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston suggests the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine can protect against the new B117 strain. The researchers reported that lab tests on blood samples from 20 vaccinated people showed their antibodies successfully fended off the new strain. The findings are preliminary and haven't yet been reviewed by outside experts, but "it was a very reassuring finding that at least this mutation, which was one of the ones people are most concerned about, does not seem to be a problem" for the vaccine, Pfizer chief scientific officer Dr. Philip Dormitzer told The Associated Press. Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine, like most of the others in use worldwide, trains the body to recognize and fight off the spike proteins that the coronavirus uses to infect cells.