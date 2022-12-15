Pelosi attack suspect allegedly planned to target Hunter Biden, Gov. Newsom, and Tom Hanks

A San Francisco Police Department official testified that David DePape, the man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, planned to also target the president's son Hunter Biden, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), and actor Tom Hanks, CNN reports. The police officer testified that DePape cited "evil in Washington" as the catalyst for his actions.

During a preliminary hearing, San Francisco Police Department Lt. Carla Hurley testified that in an interview after the attack, DePape told her, "There is evil in Washington, what they did went so far beyond the campaign. It originates with Hillary (Clinton)." He believed politicians were lying and going "from one crime to another crime to another crime," per Hurley's testimony. DePape allegedly planned to kidnap Biden to express his grievances about "all the corruption" in Washington.

The allegations about DePape's plans for other targets came before the judge ruled that the prosecution had presented enough evidence to send DePape's case to trial on state charges. DePape is facing several charges, including assault, attempted murder, and attempted kidnapping in connection to the break-in at the House speaker's home. He was also charged with "attempted kidnapping of a US official," per the U.S. attorney's office.

In October, DePape attacked Paul Pelosi with a hammer in the couple's house in San Francisco while searching for his wife. Speaker Pelosi was out of town at the time and was not present for the attack on her husband. DePape previously pleaded not guilty to all state and federal charges related to the violent attack. The attack sent ripples of fear through Washington, leading to discussions about the growing threat of political violence.