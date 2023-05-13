Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Give a GiftGive a Gift
Skip advert
Editor's letter

The photos we don't see

What if images of mass shooting victims were published?

people visit the memorial set up near the Allen Premium Outlets mall.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

byWilliam Falk
May 13, 2023

When former police officer Stephen Spainhouer rushed to the scene of a mass shooting at an Allen, Texas, outlet mall last week, he came upon a battlefield. Bloody, torn bodies were scattered on the ground next to the dead killer and his assault rifle. A little girl seemed to be hiding next to a bush, but when Spainhouer turned her over, "she had no face." He tried performing CPR on other victims, but "the injuries were so severe there was nothing I could do." Hours later, cellphone images of the disfigured dead began circulating on Twitter. No mainstream publication, including this one, would publish such photos, for many reasons: the need for family consent; preserving the dignity of the dead; the sensibilities of readers. But by not showing what mass shooters do to human beings, do we make it easier to be numbed to the slaughter? If Americans were repeatedly exposed to images of children with their faces blown off, would they still accept that "nothing can be done?"

Skip advert

Images have great power; they can reach into hearts and minds in a way words often do not. When Emmett Till's mother allowed publication of photos of her late son's mutilated face in 1955, the revulsion galvanized the civil rights movement. Other photos have also marked turning points in history: the 1972 image of a naked, 9-year-old Vietnamese girl burned by U.S. napalm; the 2004 photos of Iraqis humiliated and tortured by U.S. soldiers at the Abu Ghraib prison; the video of a police officer with his knee on the neck of a pleading, dying George Floyd. What if we'd seen what an assault rifle did to the 20 first-graders and six adults in Newtown? (Some of their bodies had to be identified by DNA.) Or the 19 kids and two teachers methodically executed in Uvalde? Or the 26 churchgoers massacred in the pews at Sutherland Springs? Would their gruesome deaths still be written off as the regrettable but necessary price of "freedom"? 

This is the editor's letter in the current issue of The Week magazine.

Skip advert
Skip advert

Recommended

Will Twitter save Tucker Carlson?
Tucker Carlson.
Talking point

Will Twitter save Tucker Carlson?

2 Michigan school districts ban backpacks after confiscating 4th gun this year
Pink bookbag with laptop and notebooks inside - stock photo
Backpack Ban

2 Michigan school districts ban backpacks after confiscating 4th gun this year

Where does Kyrsten Sinema belong?
Kyrsten Sinema
Talking point

Where does Kyrsten Sinema belong?

E. Jean Carroll may sue Trump over 'foul' CNN remarks
E. Jean Carroll.
see you in court, again?

E. Jean Carroll may sue Trump over 'foul' CNN remarks

Most Popular

Court overturns convictions of 2 parents in college admissions scandal
Gamal Abdelaziz photo
Varsity Blues

Court overturns convictions of 2 parents in college admissions scandal

New York City weakens right-to-shelter rules ahead of expected migrant surge
Migrants wait for a bus in front of the Watson Hotel in New York City
shelter system strained

New York City weakens right-to-shelter rules ahead of expected migrant surge

Texas man who killed Black Lives Matter protester sentenced to 25 years
Memorial in Austin, Texas, for Garrett Foster
Begging Pardon

Texas man who killed Black Lives Matter protester sentenced to 25 years