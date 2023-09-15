Argentinian police arrest biggest online distributor of Nazi propaganda
Officials seized hundreds of texts glorifying Adolf Hitler, denying Holocaust and bearing swastikas
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Argentina's federal police have raided and closed down an online bookshop that sold Nazi content and material after a two-year investigation.
Police found "hundreds of books plastered with swastikas" when they raided a home in San Isidro, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, said The Washington Post, some of which "glorified Adolf Hitler" while others denied the Holocaust. According to officials, it was the largest seizure of Nazi propaganda materials in recent Argentinian history.
More than 200 texts in total were produced by a "prolific" clandestine printing press, known as Librería Argentina.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The online bookshop's alleged owner, a 45-year-old man who has not been identified, was arrested after police raided his parents' home. The raid "was the tipping point" in an investigation that began in 2021, said The Washington Post, after the Delegation of Israelite Associations of Argentina (DAIA), who represent the country's Jewish population, "raised alarms".
"We're still astonished by the amount of material," federal police chief Juan Carlos Hernández said. "It's historic. It's truly a printing press disseminating and selling Nazi symbology, books and indoctrination." The arrested man, Hernández said, sold "high-quality material" and had "a high level of purchases and inquiries".
Librería Argentina sold books with "images of swastikas, iron crosses and the imperial eagle" of the Nazi party, said Reuters, as well as "Nazi propaganda texts". Displaying Nazi symbols is a crime in Argentina.
"We are shocked by how profuse the material is," said Marcos Cohen from the DAIA. "I don't remember anything like this being found before."
According to El País, the man was "operating as Argentina's largest Nazi material distributor from his family home". The investigation began when the DAIA made a complaint about a website disseminating antisemitic content and selling it through Mercado Libre, South America's foremost e-commerce platform. Police said the man's account was terminated, but he began to sell the materials through his own website.
Argentina has the largest Jewish population in Latin America, with many moving there after their expulsion from Spain and pogroms in Eastern Europe, and during the Nazis' rise to power before the Second World War. After the Nazis were defeated, many of their officials also emigrated to Argentina to avoid trials for war crimes.
Continue reading for free
We hope you're enjoying The Week's refreshingly open-minded journalism.
Subscribed to The Week? Register your account with the same email as your subscription.
Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021.
-
The pros and cons of the death penalty
Despite global trend towards abolition of capital punishment, public opinion remains divided
By Harriet Marsden Published
-
El Salvador’s controversial crackdown on gangs
feature Populist president Nayib Bukele accused of human-rights violations after mass imprisonment
By Harriet Marsden Published
-
Police reach potential breakthrough in Tupac Shakur murder case
Speed Read
By Justin Klawans Published
-
Ex-US gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar reportedly stabbed in prison
Speed Read
By Justin Klawans Published
-
Ted Kaczynski, America's infamous 'Unabomber,' dies at 81
Speed Read
By Justin Klawans Published
-
Colorado man allegedly tries avoiding DUI by switching seats with dog
Speed Read
By Justin Klawans Published
-
Texas man who killed protester sentenced to 25 years as Gov. Abbott's pardon vow lingers
Speed Read
By Peter Weber Published
-
Mother of 6-year-old boy who shot his teacher speaks out
Speed Read
By Justin Klawans Published