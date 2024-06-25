Missing Jay Slater: the theories investigated by police
Spanish police 'considering all theories', according to anonymous source close to the investigation
Police investigating the disappearance of Jay Slater in Tenerife are exploring several theories about where he has ended up.
As the search for the British teenager enters its second week, "conspiracy theories are being actively investigated", The Telegraph reported, citing a source close to Spain's Guardia Civil. "From the beginning they have been considering all possibilities," the anonymous insider said.
Two theories that have been suggested are that Slater "has been kidnapped, or that he is simply hiding", said the paper.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The 19-year-old from Lancashire attended the NRG music festival at the Papagayo nightclub in Playa de las Americas on Sunday night and into the early hours of Monday. He is thought to have left the club "between 3am and 6am in a car with two other British men he had met that night", travelling with them back to their Airbnb rental around 30 miles away.
He apparently left the property around 8am and attempted to walk back to his accommodation, a journey that would have taken 11 hours. The apprentice bricklayer phoned a friend shortly after to tell her he was lost, thirsty and that his phone was low on battery.
Former Northumbria Police chief Sue Sim urged those following the case at home not to "spend time putting things onto social media". "The worst thing that people can do sitting at home in their armchairs is to speculate about what might have happened," she told Sky News.
Rescue teams are "focusing on an area near a national park in northwestern Tenerife" close to where Slater's phone last recorded a signal, said the BBC.
In a strange twist of fate, members of the search effort came to the aid of another missing Briton in the area. Locals had raised concerns about a Scottish hiker who had not been seen for several hours after entering "an area of difficult access which was not suitable for transit", the Scottish Daily Express reported. Police officers and mountain rescue specialists located the 51-year-old "trapped in a gorge after becoming 'tired and disorientated'" and helped him to safety.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Barcelona's Airbnb ban: a sign of things to come?
Talking Point Crackdown on short-term lets to combat unaffordable housing echoes similar moves elsewhere, but anti-tourism protests could prove self-defeating
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
'Floodwaters engulf Midwest cities'
Today's Newspapers A roundup of the headlines from the US front pages
By The Week Staff Published
-
The best lakeside getaways in Europe
The Week Recommends These tranquil lakes offer a quieter alternative to their coastal neighbours
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
'Baby Elsa' and two other babies abandoned in London are siblings
Speed Read Baby 'Elsa', rescued in sub-zero temperatures, is third abandoned child born to the same unknown parents, court hears
By Julia O'Driscoll, The Week UK Published
-
Trump won't testify as trial enters final phase
Speed Read Despite his public insistence on testifying, Trump's defense team called two witnesses, "neither of them the former president"
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Matthew Trickett: man charged with spying for Hong Kong found dead
Speed Read Immigration Enforcement officer was accused of gathering information on dissidents in the UK
By Arion McNicoll, The Week UK Published
-
Texas governor pardons man convicted of BLM murder
Speed Read Gov. Greg Abbott granted a full pardon to Daniel Perry, who shot a Black Lives Matter protestor
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
David Copperfield faces sexual misconduct claims
Speed Read Allegations by 16 women include claims the world-famous magician drugged them before having sex with them
By Arion McNicoll, The Week UK Published
-
Mohamed Amra: manhunt underway for escaped French prisoner 'The Fly'
Speed Read Two prison officers killed in a 'brutal daylight raid' at a Normandy tollbooth
By Arion McNicoll, The Week UK Published
-
Hainault sword attack: police hunt for motive
Speed Read Mental health is key line of inquiry, as detectives prepare to interview suspect
By Arion McNicoll, The Week UK Published
-
New York prosecutors lay out case against Trump
Speed Read The former president's first criminal trial started in earnest Monday
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published