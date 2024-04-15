Sydney mall attacker may have targeted women

Police commissioner says gender of victims is 'area of interest' to investigators

Australia Premier Anthony Albanese and New South Wales Premier Chris Minns lay flowers outside Bondi Junction shopping centre
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and New South Wales Premier Chris Minns lay flowers outside Bondi Junction shopping centre
(Image credit: David Gray / AFP / Getty Images)
By Julia O'Driscoll, The Week UK
published

Police investigating the fatal stabbings of six people at a Sydney shopping centre are exploring whether the attacker specifically targeted women.

Joel Cauchi fatally stabbed five women and a male security guard with a long blade during the "rampage" at the busy Westfield Bondi Junction complex on Saturday, said BBC News. A further 12 people were injured, including a nine-month-old girl whose mother died protecting her.



Australia World News Sydney
