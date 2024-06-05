'Baby Elsa' and two other babies abandoned in London are siblings
Baby 'Elsa', rescued in sub-zero temperatures, is third abandoned child born to the same unknown parents, court hears
A newborn baby who was found by a dog walker in east London in January is the third child to have been abandoned by the same unidentified parents, a court has heard.
The baby girl was discovered near Newham's high street, wrapped in a towel inside a shopping bag in freezing temperatures. Hospital staff gave her the name "Elsa" after the snow queen in Disney's "Frozen".
DNA tests have since linked the child to two siblings, a boy and a girl, who were also found abandoned in Newham in 2017 and 2019 respectively. "Harry" was discovered in a park on Balaam Street, while "Roman" was abandoned two years later in a playground on Roman Road.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
An expert told the East London Family Court that genetic analysis had given "extremely strong scientific support for the view that Baby Elsa was 'a full sibling' of the other two babies", the BBC reported.
The court gave the BBC and PA Media permission to report the sibling connection between the three children, and also that they are black. The news outlets argued that further reporting on the case could help authorities to find the children's parents.
"Abandonment of a baby in this country is a very, very unusual event," said Judge Carol Atkinson. She ruled in favour of the BBC and PA Media's argument that the DNA link between the three siblings was of considerable public interest, a contention that was not supported by the local authority and the Children and Family Court Advisory and Support Service.
The ruling "follows efforts to increase transparency in the family court system", said The Independent.
The court has heard that Elsa, who is currently in foster care, is "doing well", said the BBC. Her siblings have both been adopted and given new names by their families.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Julia O'Driscoll is the engagement editor. She covers UK and world news, as well as writing lifestyle and travel features. She regularly appears on “The Week Unwrapped” podcast, and hosted The Week's short-form documentary podcast, “The Overview”. Julia was previously the content and social media editor at sustainability consultancy Eco-Age, where she interviewed prominent voices in sustainable fashion and climate movements. She has a master's in liberal arts from Bristol University, and spent a year studying at Charles University in Prague.
-
Eric: 'inventive, assured and far less weird than you expect'
The Week Recommends Benedict Cumberbatch is 'mesmerising' as a narcissistic puppeteer searching for his missing son in this Netflix series
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
5 satisfying books to read this June
The Week Recommends Tomi Adeyemi concludes her series, Questlove does hip-hop history and an experimental novel bends the rules
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
What is at stake in the EU elections?
Today's Big Question Right-wing parties are on the rise
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Trump won't testify as trial enters final phase
Speed Read Despite his public insistence on testifying, Trump's defense team called two witnesses, "neither of them the former president"
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Matthew Trickett: man charged with spying for Hong Kong found dead
Speed Read Immigration Enforcement officer was accused of gathering information on dissidents in the UK
By Arion McNicoll, The Week UK Published
-
Texas governor pardons man convicted of BLM murder
Speed Read Gov. Greg Abbott granted a full pardon to Daniel Perry, who shot a Black Lives Matter protestor
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
David Copperfield faces sexual misconduct claims
Speed Read Allegations by 16 women include claims the world-famous magician drugged them before having sex with them
By Arion McNicoll, The Week UK Published
-
Mohamed Amra: manhunt underway for escaped French prisoner 'The Fly'
Speed Read Two prison officers killed in a 'brutal daylight raid' at a Normandy tollbooth
By Arion McNicoll, The Week UK Published
-
Hainault sword attack: police hunt for motive
Speed Read Mental health is key line of inquiry, as detectives prepare to interview suspect
By Arion McNicoll, The Week UK Published
-
New York prosecutors lay out case against Trump
Speed Read The former president's first criminal trial started in earnest Monday
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Alex Jones ordered to pay almost $1 billion to Sandy Hook families
Speed Read
By Devika Rao Published