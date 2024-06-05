'Baby Elsa' and two other babies abandoned in London are siblings

Baby 'Elsa', rescued in sub-zero temperatures, is third abandoned child born to the same unknown parents, court hears

A baby's feet
Elsa and her two siblings were left in the borough of Newham between 2017 and 2024
A newborn baby who was found by a dog walker in east London in January is the third child to have been abandoned by the same unidentified parents, a court has heard.

The baby girl was discovered near Newham's high street, wrapped in a towel inside a shopping bag in freezing temperatures. Hospital staff gave her the name "Elsa" after the snow queen in Disney's "Frozen".

