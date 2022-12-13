3 crazy details from the SEC filing against Sam Bankman-Fried

Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, was arrested in The Bahamas on Monday after being charged with fraud by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

In the SEC's official court filing, the agency documented a list of grievances and misguiding by SBF that eventually led to the collapse of the company, and some of the details are truly unbelievable.

SBF allegedly used funds improperly from the beginning

Thousands of FTX customers bought into SBF's lies, the filing alleged. However, from the very beginning of his time helming the company, SBF was using his customer's funds improperly, according to a copy of the filing shared by DL News editorial director Jim Edwards. He would allegedly funnel his customer's money into his company's hedge fund, Alameda. These funds reportedly contained a number of large undisclosed financial ties, including "venture investments, lavish real estate purchases, and large political donations." The filing went on to say that SBF "used Alameda as his personal piggy bank to buy luxury condominiums, support political campaigns, and make private investments, among other uses."

"He then used Alameda as his personal piggy bank to buy luxury condominiums, support political campaigns, and make private investments, among other uses." pic.twitter.com/nNEvjiJ7oF — Jim Edwards (@Jim_Edwards) December 13, 2022

SBF allegedly continued misusing funds even as the company sank

FTX began seeing the writing on the wall this past May, when the crypto market began to collapse and the exchange was unable to pay back practically anybody. However, even as this was occurring, the SEC alleged that SBF was continuing to defraud investors, even as his company was spiraling down. "When prices of crypto assets plummeted in May 2022, Alameda's lenders demanded repayment on billions of dollars of loans," the filing said. "Despite the fact that Alameda had, by this point, already taken billions of dollars of FTX customer assets ... SBF directed FTX to divert billions more in customer assets to Alameda," ensuring he could continue to gather investors.

FTX ran into trouble in May, when crypto prices collapsed and it couldn't repay its loans without taking customers' assets: pic.twitter.com/LAwst4Bg4g — Jim Edwards (@Jim_Edwards) December 13, 2022

At least one major account was associated with someone who had no ties to FTX

The SEC alleged that a number of parties were in control of investment accounts being funneled through Alameda. One of these, an $8 billion liability, was allegedly directed by SBF to be "moved to an account that would not be charged interest." While the details of this liability were not revealed in the filing, the SEC claims that "the account was associated with an individual that had no apparent connection to Alameda. As a result, this change had the effect of further concealing Alameda's liability in FTX's internal systems."