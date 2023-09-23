6 hotels to visit this fall

Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The leaves and temperatures are starting to drop, the nights are getting shorter and swimsuits are being replaced by scarves. After a long, hot summer, fall is finally here, and it's time to start planning that autumn getaway. Here are six hotels that offer an escape:

Hotel Packwood in Packwood, Washington

The Hotel Packwood was originally built in 1912 (Image credit: Hotel Packwood)

Take a step back in time at the Hotel Packwood, a nine-room property that was built in 1912. The hotel underwent a restoration and renovation in 2021, but remains true to its roots, with historic furnishings and antiques in the rooms and parlor. All of the rooms and suites are named after a local hiking trail, and have William Morris wallpaper, luxury bedding, and room-darkening curtains so guests can have a good night's sleep. Be sure to spend some time on the covered deck, which has views of Mount Rainier and is the perfect spot for wildlife watching. *Rates start at $140 a night

Tides Inn in Irvington, Virginia

The fall foliage is right outside your window at the Tides Inn (Image credit: Tides Inn)

Nature surrounds the Tides Inn, from the blue herons, ospreys, blue crabs, and oysters that call the area home to the trees providing fall foliage along the coast. The hotel's rooms have water or garden views, with picture windows and private patios to offer a better look. In 2022, the Tides Inn finished a shoreline restoration project, and guests can explore the "living shoreline" and attend activities led by the resident ecologist. For those wanting to check out Irvington, hop on one of the hotel's bikes and ride around town — just be back by nightfall, so you can enjoy s'mores by the fire. *Rates start at $259 a night

Sage Lodge in Pray, Montana

Going on a Llama Trek is a fun way to spend an afternoon at the Sage Lodge (Image credit: Sage Lodge)

Sage Lodge is beautiful on the inside, but it's what you can do outside that really stands out. Situated on the banks of the Yellowstone River, this property has a main lodge with guest rooms that feature gas fireplaces and soaking tubs, as well as four ranch houses with more than enough space for the entire family. Most guests don't spend that much time in their rooms, when there are so many outdoor activities to participate in, from stargazing with an astrophysicist to yoga classes on the grass to private, custom-curated tours of Yellowstone. Don't miss going on one of the Llama Treks, a guided hike across the property alongside several of the adorable animals. *Rates start at $383 a night

Hotel Rio Sagrado, A Belmond Hotel in Cusco, Peru

Ingredients from the hotel's gardens are used in meals prepared in its two restaurants (Image credit: Hotel Rio Sagrado, A Belmond Hotel)

Location is everything, and with the Urubamba River and Sacred Valley as its backdrop, the Hotel Rio Sagrado, A Belmond Hotel is a winner. Accommodations range from rooms with private terraces to villas that have full kitchens, dining rooms and fireplaces; all stays include daily breakfast and tea and traditional sweets upon arrival. On the property, guests can participate in a sacred offering ceremony with an Andean shaman or feed baby alpacas, or venture out to explore the Maras Salt Mines, go river rafting or try horseback riding. Two on-site restaurants serve Peruvian cuisine, with all ingredients grown locally and many coming from the hotel's gardens. *Rates start at $605 per night

Fife Arms Hotel in Braemar, Scotland

Balmoral is 15 minutes away from the Fife Arms Hotel (Image credit: Fife Arms Hotel)

Whisky lovers, this is the place. The Fife Arms Hotel dates back to the 19th century, and its 46 guest rooms and suites are warm and inviting; for a real treat, stay in one of the Victoriana Suites, filled with antiques, period wallpaper and original works of art. The hotel can help set up experiences like foraging, castle tours (Balmoral is 15 minutes away) and, for the sartorially inclined, the chance to design a tartan. Whisky is intertwined in the property's fabric, and guests can sit for a spell in Bertie's Bar, which offers more than 390 whiskies with most from Scotland, or try the new weekend Whisky Afternoon Tea. *Rates start at $640 per night

Eden Roc Cap Cana in Puta Cana, Dominican Republic

All accommodations at Eden Roc Cap Cana include butler service (Image credit: Eden Roc Cap Cana)

Not quite ready for sweater weather? It's still nice and warm in Punta Cana, where guests staying in villas at Eden Roc Cap Cana have their own private swimming pool, gazebo, outdoor rain shower, and jacuzzi. All accommodations come with butler service, and several include the use of a golf cart to get around the property. Right on the beach, there are lots of water activities, from scuba diving lessons to snorkeling to sunset catamaran cruises, but guests can also stay on land for polo lessons and bike rides along an eco-trail. *Rates start at $980 a night

*Rates are based on a mid-October stay, not including any special offers