6 hotels to visit this fall
Celebrate the start of a new season with a stay at one of these relaxing properties
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The leaves and temperatures are starting to drop, the nights are getting shorter and swimsuits are being replaced by scarves. After a long, hot summer, fall is finally here, and it's time to start planning that autumn getaway. Here are six hotels that offer an escape:
Hotel Packwood in Packwood, Washington
Take a step back in time at the Hotel Packwood, a nine-room property that was built in 1912. The hotel underwent a restoration and renovation in 2021, but remains true to its roots, with historic furnishings and antiques in the rooms and parlor. All of the rooms and suites are named after a local hiking trail, and have William Morris wallpaper, luxury bedding, and room-darkening curtains so guests can have a good night's sleep. Be sure to spend some time on the covered deck, which has views of Mount Rainier and is the perfect spot for wildlife watching. *Rates start at $140 a night
Tides Inn in Irvington, Virginia
Nature surrounds the Tides Inn, from the blue herons, ospreys, blue crabs, and oysters that call the area home to the trees providing fall foliage along the coast. The hotel's rooms have water or garden views, with picture windows and private patios to offer a better look. In 2022, the Tides Inn finished a shoreline restoration project, and guests can explore the "living shoreline" and attend activities led by the resident ecologist. For those wanting to check out Irvington, hop on one of the hotel's bikes and ride around town — just be back by nightfall, so you can enjoy s'mores by the fire. *Rates start at $259 a night
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Sage Lodge in Pray, Montana
Sage Lodge is beautiful on the inside, but it's what you can do outside that really stands out. Situated on the banks of the Yellowstone River, this property has a main lodge with guest rooms that feature gas fireplaces and soaking tubs, as well as four ranch houses with more than enough space for the entire family. Most guests don't spend that much time in their rooms, when there are so many outdoor activities to participate in, from stargazing with an astrophysicist to yoga classes on the grass to private, custom-curated tours of Yellowstone. Don't miss going on one of the Llama Treks, a guided hike across the property alongside several of the adorable animals. *Rates start at $383 a night
Hotel Rio Sagrado, A Belmond Hotel in Cusco, Peru
Location is everything, and with the Urubamba River and Sacred Valley as its backdrop, the Hotel Rio Sagrado, A Belmond Hotel is a winner. Accommodations range from rooms with private terraces to villas that have full kitchens, dining rooms and fireplaces; all stays include daily breakfast and tea and traditional sweets upon arrival. On the property, guests can participate in a sacred offering ceremony with an Andean shaman or feed baby alpacas, or venture out to explore the Maras Salt Mines, go river rafting or try horseback riding. Two on-site restaurants serve Peruvian cuisine, with all ingredients grown locally and many coming from the hotel's gardens. *Rates start at $605 per night
Fife Arms Hotel in Braemar, Scotland
Whisky lovers, this is the place. The Fife Arms Hotel dates back to the 19th century, and its 46 guest rooms and suites are warm and inviting; for a real treat, stay in one of the Victoriana Suites, filled with antiques, period wallpaper and original works of art. The hotel can help set up experiences like foraging, castle tours (Balmoral is 15 minutes away) and, for the sartorially inclined, the chance to design a tartan. Whisky is intertwined in the property's fabric, and guests can sit for a spell in Bertie's Bar, which offers more than 390 whiskies with most from Scotland, or try the new weekend Whisky Afternoon Tea. *Rates start at $640 per night
Eden Roc Cap Cana in Puta Cana, Dominican Republic
Not quite ready for sweater weather? It's still nice and warm in Punta Cana, where guests staying in villas at Eden Roc Cap Cana have their own private swimming pool, gazebo, outdoor rain shower, and jacuzzi. All accommodations come with butler service, and several include the use of a golf cart to get around the property. Right on the beach, there are lots of water activities, from scuba diving lessons to snorkeling to sunset catamaran cruises, but guests can also stay on land for polo lessons and bike rides along an eco-trail. *Rates start at $980 a night
*Rates are based on a mid-October stay, not including any special offers
Continue reading for free
We hope you're enjoying The Week's refreshingly open-minded journalism.
Subscribed to The Week? Register your account with the same email as your subscription.
Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
Catherine Garcia is night editor for TheWeek.com. Her writing and reporting has appeared in Entertainment Weekly and EW.com, The New York Times, The Book of Jezebel, and other publications. A Southern California native, Catherine is a graduate of the University of Redlands and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.
-
Ten Things You Need to Know Today: 23 September 2023
The Week’s daily digest of the news agenda, published at 8am
By The Week Staff Published
-
Pinochet’s coup in Chile 50 years on
The Explainer Half a century on, the former leader still sharply divides opinion in his home country
By The Week Staff Published
-
The Week Unwrapped: Ghost tankers, loyalty cards and contempt
Podcast Should we be worried about illicit oil tankers? What are the limits to protests outside court? And are supermarket loyalty schemes all they seem?
By The Week Staff Published
-
Jamaica Inn review: a small patch of Caribbean heaven
The Week Recommends Guests will feel like one of the family at this boutique beach resort in Ocho Rios
By Natasha Langan Published
-
A guide to the Galapagos Islands
A hot spot for biodiversity, the Galapagos Islands are home to everything from giant tortoises to blue-footed boobies
By Catherine Garcia Published
-
Your guide to Oktoberfest
Grab your lederhosen and get ready for brats of fun
By Catherine Garcia Published
-
Scottish Women Artists review
The Week Recommends Exhibition uncovers the work of female artists long hidden in 'historical obscurity'
By The Week Staff Published
-
Fabulous foodie adventures in Peru, Japan and Australia
feature Featuring a Peruvian pilgrimage and foraging in the Volcanic Lakes and Plains
By The Week Staff Published
-
Hebrides Sea Safari review: exploring Scotland’s wild west
The Week Recommends No passport needed for this island-hopping expedition to Jura and beyond – just a steady pair of sea legs
By Holden Frith Published
-
Abusive passenger ‘booted off’ flight
feature And other stories from the stranger side of life
By Chas Newkey-Burden Published
-
The Fife Arms review: the art of luxury in the Scottish Highlands
The Week Recommends With 15,000 pieces of art this jewel in Braemar takes the design hotel concept to another level
By Jamie Timson Published