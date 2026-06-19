Marilyn Monroe: A Portrait – a ‘riveting’ exhibition

‘Perfectly conceived’ show celebrating what would have been star’s 100th birthday

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Marilyn Monroe posing for a photograph
Monroe by André de Dienes (1949): ‘Boy, did the camera love her’
(Image credit: André De Dienes / Muus Collection)

Marilyn Monroe and David Attenborough were both born in 1926, said Waldemar Januszczak in The Sunday Times. If things had gone differently, we might be celebrating her 100th birthday this year as well as his. But “some candles were not made for lengthy flickering” and now, instead of a party, “we have a Marilyn blockbuster” at the National Portrait Gallery that is “packed to the rafters with her image”.

The show “goes down various alleys and has several twists. But it ends up coming to the simplest of conclusions: boy, did the camera love her.” It explores her photographic legacy in a clever way, grouping the “seemingly countless portraits” according to the photographers who took the pictures. It also insistently reminds us of Monroe’s own agency in creating her image: the exhibition casts her as a “self-made figure”. Born Norma Jeane Mortenson, she grew up poor, with an unstable mother and an absent father, and was passed from foster home to orphanage. But even from the early days, she “knew how she wanted to be seen”.

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