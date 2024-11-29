The 80s: Photographing Britain – a 'vivid' exhibition

Tate Britain's new show presents a picture of the country as an 'apocalyptic inner-city slag heap'

David Hoffman’s &quot;Nidge and Laurence&quot;, taken during the poll tax riots of 1990
David Hoffman’s 'Nidge and Laurence', taken during the poll tax riots of 1990
(Image credit: David Hoffman)
By
published

We tend to see the 1980s as "a combustible era of economic growth and social unrest", said Mark Hudson in The Independent. On the one hand, there was "Thatcher, yuppies, boom and bust"; on the other, mass unemployment, along with "epic strikes" and inner-city riots.

This new exhibition of 350 or so photos offers an "exciting – but very partial – view of the time". It glosses over the "aspirational" side to focus on the period's "gritty, oppositional" character. The first room "positively explodes with vivid images of the great street battles of the time: the miners' strike of 1984/85, the Anti-Nazi League, Brixton riots, Grunwick picket, the HIV and Section 28 protests". The room imparts a sense of "a society being thrown into an unknown technocratic future while harking back to the social polarisation of the interwar depression years". And all in all, "The 80s" is an "exuberant" and "highly atmospheric" event.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸