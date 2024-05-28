Blue plaques: Historic England's search for new local heroes
Opening nominations for new iconic signs will help 'more people celebrate their heritage'
They could be a local hero or a global megastar but anyone with a notable achievement could now get "their name in the hat" for a famous blue plaque.
As the blue plaque scheme prepares to go beyond London and become national, Historic England is asking the public for nominations for the "famous" and "overlooked" alike, said The Times.
The government advisory body said that opening up nominations for the iconic ceramic signs will help "more people celebrate their heritage". But who qualifies and how will the nomination scheme work?
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'Exclusive focus on dead white men'
Although there have been regional variations, the official blue plaque scheme previously only operated in London. But in February, Daphne Steele, the first Black matron in the NHS – dubbed a "quiet revolutionary" by RCN Magazine – became the first person to be commemorated with an official blue plaque outside London. The pottery designer Clarice Cliff has also been honoured, in Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire.
England's first blue plaque scheme was run by the Society of Arts and kicked off with a tribute to the poet Lord Byron in 1867. Now run by Historic England on behalf of the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, the national blue plaque scheme is designed to highlight the stories of inspirational people, from all walks of life, who have made a significant contribution to human welfare or happiness.
The plaques celebrate the relationship between people and places, including where they were born, worked, lived or died. So they need to be on surviving buildings with evidence of a meaningful connection with the person commemorated.
The "majority" of plaques, said the BBC, can be "loosely grouped" into four categories: birthplace, residence, visited by, and place of death. For instance, a "house on Prince's Street in Bishop Auckland is marked as a childhood home of Stan Laurel"; Guy Fawkes' birthplace in York and the home of his parents are "both labelled"; and the house in Southwark where Boris Karloff was born also has a plaque, though it is "now a fish and chip shop".
The scheme has not been without controversy. A 2021 analysis by The Guardian found that a "pitiful" 2% of the blue plaques in English Heritage's scheme commemorated Black people, although the charity had "made important strides towards changing the balance". A quarter of the plaques unveiled in the previous two years had commemorated notable Black and Asian people, after a working party was set up in 2016 to end the "exclusive focus on dead white men".
The plaques are made from a "secret mixture of clays", said the BBC, and take about three and a half weeks to finish, "assuming there are no mishaps".
There is no evidence that they add to the market value of a property, said Country Life. "It's hard to give any evidence that people are paying a premium" for such homes, estate agent David Lee told the magazine.
'Lasting connection' between people and places
Last week, Historic England unveiled a national blue plaque to rock legend George Harrison at his birthplace – 12 Arnold Grove in Wavertree, Liverpool. The unveiling, the third outside London, marked the start of the eight-week public nomination period for the new national blue plaque scheme.
Duncan Wilson, chief executive of Historic England, said the plaques capture the "lasting connection" between people and places. "The actual places where this history happens are special, but not always well known," he said.
Olivia Harrison, George's wife, said the "blue plaque recognition of George's birthplace" is a "source of family pride for all the Harrisons", and "something that none of us, mainly George, would ever have anticipated".
The criteria for public nominations says that at least 20 years must have passed since the candidate's death and they must have made a significant contribution to human welfare or happiness.
Also, at least one building associated with the figure must survive in a form that the commemorated person would have recognised, and it must be visible from a public highway. The full criteria is available on the Historic England website.
As the scheme unfolds, nominations will also be open to commemorate "groups of people (duos, groups, societies, organisations) and significant events", said the organisation.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books.
-
The problem with homeschooling
Talking Points The practice is barely tracked or regulated in the US and can easily conceal abuse
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
Why are professors trying to escape their jobs?
Under the Radar The Facebook group that offers a look inside the crisis in higher education
By David Faris Published
-
Crossword: May 28, 2024
The Week's daily crossword
By The Week Staff Published
-
Why Cannes 2024 is shaping up to be the most dramatic yet
In the Spotlight Organisers face controversies on multiple fronts, from a potential stand-off with Iran to rumours of a 'secret list' of industry predators
By Rebecca Messina, The Week UK Published
-
Kendrick Lamar vs. Drake: how real is the feud?
In the spotlight Beef between Californian rapper and Canadian hip-hop star goes 'nuclear' with diss tracks full of serious allegations
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
The Beatles are getting 4 intersecting biopics
Speed Read Director Sam Mendes is making four separate movies, each told from the perspective of one band member
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
The Beatles: Get Back – does Peter Jackson’s documentary live up to the hype?
The Week Recommends Eight-hour docuseries features unseen footage from more than half a century ago
By Kate Samuelson Published
-
Book of the week: The Lyrics by Paul McCartney
The Week Recommends McCartney’s charming delve into his back catalogue is the ‘closest to an autobiography we’ll get’
By The Week Staff Published
-
Behind the Beatles’s breakup
In Depth Handwritten lyrics to Hey Jude sell for £730,000 in auction to mark 50 years since the band broke up
By The Week Staff Last updated
-
How did John Lennon die?
Speed Read This weekend marks 38 years since the death of the Beatles star
By The Week Staff Last updated
-
How much are your old movie posters worth?
Speed Read 400 rare film posters with an estimated value of £250,000 are going on sale in London next month
By The Week Staff Last updated