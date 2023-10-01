6 thrilling reads chosen by Ken Follett
The historical novelist suggests works by Frank Herbert, Charles Dickens and more
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Ken Follett’s historical novels have sold more than 75 million copies worldwide. His latest, "The Armor of Light," is set at the time of the Battle of Waterloo and adds a fifth volume to a series that began with 1989’s "The Pillars of the Earth."
'Orley Farm' by Anthony Trollope (1861)
Trollope’s first success, and a masterpiece of construction. It’s a complex courtroom drama, though we don’t get to court until late in the book. As the case unfolds, Trollope describes the effect of each development on each of several characters. The suspense is terrific as the net slowly tightens around the guilty party. Buy it here.
'Dune' by Frank Herbert (1965)
A magnificent science fiction blockbuster. The story takes place mostly on a brilliantly imagined desert planet in a universe of tyranny and violence. The ecology of the planet is startling but credible. Multiple storylines are interwoven and come together shockingly but in a deeply satisfying way. Buy it here.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'Cousin Bette' by Honoré de Balzac (1846)
A fascinatingly horrible villainess, a cast of mostly unscrupulous Paris schemers, several charming prostitutes, and a very few decent people who mostly come to a sad end. This is a vicious tale of clever, remorseless revenge, served very cold.
I love Balzac because he doesn’t flinch from how cruel the world is. Buy it here.
'Bleak House' by Charles Dickens (1852)
I dithered over which Dickens to choose because I love so many (but not all). This is one of his best. The plot is deep, the entanglements complex, and the big scenes wonderfully melodramatic. But, as always, we remember the characters: haughty Lady Dedlock, foolish Richard Carstone, sponging Harold Skimpole, the sly lawyer Tulkinghorn, and Inspector Bucket of the Detective Branch. Buy it here.
'Live and Let Die' by Ian Fleming (1954)
I read this when I was 12, and re-read it a few weeks ago to see whether it was as good as I remembered. It was. The opening line is so alluring: “There are moments of great luxury in the life of a secret agent.” As well as luxury, we get three terrific action scenes, the last mostly underwater. Buy it here.
'The House of Doors' by Tan Twan Eng (2023)
This is Tan’s third book, and he just keeps getting better. He is a somewhat spiritual writer, with a love of gardens, but the stories are always about the brutal consequences of ethnic strife, revolution, and war. The combination is mesmerizing. Buy it here.
This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here.
Continue reading for free
We hope you're enjoying The Week's refreshingly open-minded journalism.
Subscribed to The Week? Register your account with the same email as your subscription.
Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
-
Dress-down democracy
Feature What we lose when we shun suits and ties
By Theunis Bates Published
-
Recipe: chicken and ricotta meatballs in broth by Julius Roberts
The Week Recommends A warming soup for autumnal evenings with orzo, crème fraîche and dill
By The Week Staff Published
-
Speed limits: is 20 plenty?
Talking Point Many Welsh drivers are 'furious' at new limit, but pedestrians are 'far less likely to be killed'
By The Week Staff Published
-
Recipe: chicken and ricotta meatballs in broth by Julius Roberts
The Week Recommends A warming soup for autumnal evenings with orzo, crème fraîche and dill
By The Week Staff Published
-
Trancoso: a bohemian beach town in Brazil
The Week Recommends This isolated seaside town has an off-the-beaten-track charm
By The Week Staff Published
-
A reckoning over looted art
The Explainer Thousands of artifacts in U.S. and European collections were stolen from their countries of origin. Should they be sent back?
By The Week Staff Published
-
Properties of the week: European coastal escapes
The Week Recommends Featuring a 300-year-old rustic finca in Alicante and a secluded villa with sea views in Sardinia
By The Week Staff Published
-
Marina Abramović at the Royal Academy review
The Week Recommends Exhibition looks back at the spectacular highlights of her five-decade career
By The Week Staff Published
-
Fernando Botero obituary: artist of 'whimsical rotundity'
Obituary Colombian painter and sculptor was known for his 'exuberant style'
By The Week Staff Published
-
Boys from the Blackstuff review
The Week Recommends A 'powerful' adaptation of Alan Bleasdale's 'masterpiece'
By The Week Staff Published
-
Chris Packham: Is It Time to Break the Law? review
The Week Recommends Channel 4 documentary grapples with 'profound' questions about the 'climate apocalypse'
By The Week Staff Published