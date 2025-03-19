Abdulrazak Gurnah's 6 favorite books about war and colonialism

The Nobel Prize winner recommends works by Michael Ondaatje, Toni Morrison, and more

Abdulrazak Gurnah
Abdulrazak Gurnah is the author of Theft
(Image credit: Courtesy image)
Jump to category:
By
published

In 2021, Abdulrazak Gurnah was awarded the Nobel Prize in literature. In Theft, his first novel since he won the award, a teenage servant in Dar es Salaam is accused of stealing, but finds a way forward in the company of two other young people on uncertain paths.

‘Maps’ by Nuruddin Farah (1986)

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸