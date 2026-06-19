Anthony Horowitz picks his favourite books

Novelist and screenwriter selects works by Hergé, Charles Dickens and Ira Levin

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Anthony Horowitz
Anthony Horowitz has written more than 50 books, including the bestselling Alex Rider teen-spy series
(Image credit:  Leonardo Cendamo / Getty Images)

Bestselling mystery and suspense novelist and screenwriter Anthony Horowitz has published over 50 books for adults and for children, including the Alex Rider teen-spy series, and created the “Foyle’s War” drama series for TV. Here, he picks six of his favourite books. His latest Detective Hawthorne book, “A Deadly Episode”, is out now.

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