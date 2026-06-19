Anthony Horowitz picks his favourite books
Novelist and screenwriter selects works by Hergé, Charles Dickens and Ira Levin
Bestselling mystery and suspense novelist and screenwriter Anthony Horowitz has published over 50 books for adults and for children, including the Alex Rider teen-spy series, and created the “Foyle’s War” drama series for TV. Here, he picks six of his favourite books. His latest Detective Hawthorne book, “A Deadly Episode”, is out now.
A Kiss Before Dying
Ira Levin, 1953
It’s hard to believe this brilliantly structured story of a psychopathic killer and the three women who are his targets was the debut of a 23-year-old. The killer speaks to you as he cold-bloodedly moves in on his victims. But you don’t know who he is.
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The Modesty Blaise series
Peter O’Donnell, 1965-1985
I’ve always loved this series. His female Bond, a crime boss turned superspy, is a terrific creation and her “capers” are endlessly entertaining. It’s sad that Quentin Tarantino, a fan, never got round to making the film. And sadder still that Joseph Losey did – it tanked!
Thérèse Raquin
Émile Zola, 1867
There has never been a more profound exploration of murder and its consequences. It’s a dark novel in which the two lovers are destroyed by guilt, with a tense atmosphere as suppurating as a wound.
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The Flashman series
George MacDonald Fraser, 1969-2005
Another lifelong favourite. The adventures of a Victorian rogue, coward and womaniser are so politically incorrect that it may now be illegal to read them. But they’re huge fun and a kaleidoscope of Victorian history.
Bleak House
Charles Dickens, 1852
Dickens has always been my mainstay and this masterpiece – an examination of the horrors of the Court of Chancery seen through the never-ending case of Jarndyce v. Jarndyce – includes, among a brilliant array of characters, the first detective in British literature.
Prisoners of the Sun
Hergé, 1949
Tintin was the first character I loved, and this – with its partner, “The Seven Crystal Balls” – is arguably Hergé’s finest work, with a breathtaking climax as Tintin escapes being burned alive. His stories inspire me to this day.