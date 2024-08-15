Autocracy, Inc. review – a 'clear-eyed' account of authoritarian regimes
Anne Applebaum explores autocracies in Russia, China, Iran, Venezuela and other nations
"International liberalism" is in crisis, and Anne Applebaum wants to know why, said Yuan Yi Zhu in The Times.
In her previous book, "Twilight of Democracy", the historian and journalist took aim at liberalism's challengers in the West, particularly populist "demagogues" on the Right. In her new one, she turns her attention to its chief enemies elsewhere – the world's authoritarian regimes.
Unlike in the last century, when dictatorships formed ideological blocs, today's autocracies – Russia, China, Iran, Venezuela, and so on – range from "Shia theocracies" to "communist autarkies". Yet Applebaum argues that their elites share a determination to preserve their "wealth and power", and are thus united not by ideals but by "deals" – hence Autocracy Inc., her "catchy coinage".
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
She provides a strong account of these "unlikely partnerships" and the shady forms they take, and she also does a good job of laying out the corrupting effects that they have on Western democracies. Ultimately, she says, all autocrats dream of "gutting the post-1945 international order" to make the world safer for themselves.
Following the collapse of the Soviet Union, neoliberals assumed "the West would get new markets and the East would get democracy", said Sam Adler-Bell in The New York Times. But globalisation hasn't worked like that. Instead, powered by new technologies, autocracies have spread their illiberal ideas, while the West has become dependent on the likes of Chinese manufacturing and Russian oil, which has hobbled its ability to assert itself.
Enabled by the "opacity" of global finance, ruthless regimes have got richer by engaging in their own "trade in surveillance technologies, weapons and precious minerals", and many in the West have got rich, too, by helping kleptocrats from mafia states to secrete their ill-gotten gains. In her analysis of the complex networks that lie behind autocracies, Applebaum is "clear-eyed", but her book suffers from a kind of "fuzzy patriotism": she appears to look more favourably on those autocratic states that are allied to the US, such as Saudi Arabia, than relatively democratic states aligned with Russia.
It's odd that she doesn't mention the Iraq War, or the later intervention in Libya, said Dominic Lawson in The Mail on Sunday. These developments "not only gave rocket fuel to the anti-Western agenda globally", but also sapped the sense that the West had moral authority to criticise other nations' military ventures. But that is a minor quibble; this is a "terrific book".
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
It Ends With Us: a 'tough little movie' adaptation of Colleen Hoover's novel
Talking Point Glossy blockbuster starring Blake Lively has divided critics with its portrayal of domestic abuse
By The Week UK Published
-
Why gonorrhoea is becoming 'untreatable'
In the Spotlight Infections hit record high as experts warn about rise in antibiotic-resistant cases
By Elizabeth Carr-Ellis, The Week UK Published
-
Edinburgh Art Festival 2024: an 'exceptionally rich and varied' show
The Week Recommends This year's event is the biggest yet, showcasing the works of over 200 artists
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
It Ends With Us: a 'tough little movie' adaptation of Colleen Hoover's novel
Talking Point Glossy blockbuster starring Blake Lively has divided critics with its portrayal of domestic abuse
By The Week UK Published
-
7 captivating new UNESCO World Heritage Sites to explore
The Week Recommends These sites have cultural, historical and scientific significance and the international organization's fresh stamp of approval
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
6 cozy homes built in adobe style
Feature Featuring 11 fireplaces in New Mexico and handmade adobe bricks in California
By The Week Staff Published
-
Todd May's 6 favorite books that offer philosophical insight
Feature The philosopher recommends works by Virginia Woolf, William Shakespeare, and more
By The Week US Published
-
5 cities known for their animal residents
The Week Recommends From penguins in Cape Town to pandas in Chengdu
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
6 rustic homes in modern farmhouse style
Feature Featuring a cedar-clad barn home in Connecticut and an award-winning farmhouse in South Carolina
By The Week Staff Published
-
Lev Grossman's 6 favorite books that explore the Middle Ages
Feature The author recommends works by Dan Jones, T.H. White, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Paris 1924: Sport, Art and the Body – a 'riveting' show
The Week Recommends A century after the last Paris Olympics, the 'invigorating' exhibition explores the artistic legacy of the Games
By The Week UK Published