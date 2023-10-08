Ben Fountain's 6 favorite books about Haiti

Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Ben Fountain’s new novel, "Devil Makes Three," is a political thriller set during Haiti’s 1991 coup d’état. Below, the author of "Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk," winner of a National Book Critics Circle Award, recommends other books about Haiti.

'Love, Anger, Madness' by Marie Vieux-Chauvet (1968)

This incendiary trilogy of novellas brought the wrath of the Duvalier regime down on its author, who was forced to flee to New York after the book's publication. Vieux-Chauvet is unsparing in her depiction of Haiti, presenting characters who are pushed to the limits of sanity by the racism, economic duress and state terrorism that constrain their lives.

'Moonbath' by Yanick Lahens (2014)

Winner of both the Prix Femina and French Voices Award, Lahens' incantatory novel cuts across four generations of a rural Haitian family. Their intergenerational traumas play out in an increasingly chaotic country in which Vodou is the common people's surest source of strength and sustenance.

'Island Possessed' by Katherine Dunham (1969)

The famous American dancer, choreographer and Vodou priestess first visited Haiti in 1936, and this extraordinary memoir recounts her adventurous early years in the country. Dunham writes vividly about the politics, culture and religion of the island nation that quickly "possessed" her. Especially moving is her affair with the charismatic young parliamentarian who would later become Haiti's president.

'The Rainy Season' by Amy Wilentz (1989)

Wilentz first arrived in Haiti in 1986, as the Duvalier regime was collapsing, and spent the next three years unraveling Haiti's complexities. Wilentz's blend of reportage, history and highly evocative memoir is still relevant — perhaps more than ever — 30 years after its publication.

'Kanaval' by Leah Gordon (2010)

One of several mind-bending books produced by the brilliant artist, curator and founder of the "Ghetto Biennale," held every two years in Port-au-Prince. Gordon's surreal images will haunt you, the blunt truths of the text no less. Every endeavor of this artist rewards the closest attention.

'Haiti, History, and the Gods' by Joan Dayan (1995)

Advanced Haitianology. Dayan bypasses, blows through and tunnels beneath accepted sources and narratives to get at the truer, more troubling histories found not only in overlooked or suppressed texts and documents, but in Vodou rituals, folk beliefs, songs, and art. The wisdom and insight of this book are inexhaustible.