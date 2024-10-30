Best horror books to read this Halloween
From Shirley Jackson to Mariana Enríquez, these reads are "seriously scary"
Whether you're a horror buff or just looking to get into the Halloween spirit, October is the perfect time to pick up a horror book.
Scary movies dominate the season, but thriller novels can offer a subtler, eerier scare. If you are looking to be kept up all night, opt for one of these masterfully scary horror novels.
The Haunting of Hill House by Shirley Jackson
Shirley Jackson’s quintessential gothic horror novel is "thrillingly well written, full of complex, economical, vivid insight", said Aida Edemariam in The Guardian. In the "brilliant" classic, Dr Montague invites an eclectic group of four to spend the summer at the supposedly haunted Hill House, looking for scientific evidence of the supernatural. The inhabitants begin to experience strange phenomena and the lighthearted experiment quickly becomes "seriously scary" and "filled with a sense of mounting dread", said The New York Times. Eleanor, invited because of her childhood ability to activate poltergeists, struggles to separate reality from imagination in the house. Jackson's horror novel is a must-read this Halloween and "caviar for the connoisseurs of the cryptic".
The Dangers of Smoking in Bed by Mariana Enríquez
Filled with decaying ghouls, victims of military dictatorship, and cannibalism, the award-winning Argentinian author's short story collection is perfect if you want to "wince, flinch, and momentarily panic", said Chris Power in The Guardian. The longest of the stories, "Kids Who Come Back" begins with missing children reappearing in the parks of Buenos Aires, not a day older than when they left. Giving a "flavour" of José Saramago's fiction, the work is "beautiful" and "horrible" and the most "exciting discovery" in fiction for some time, said Kazuo Ishiguro in the same paper.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The Hotel by Daisy Johnson
Daisy Johnson is the "demon offspring of Shirley Jackson and Stephen King", said Alex Preston in The Guardian. The Booker-shortlisted author's newest work delivers a series of 15 interlinked stories voiced by different narrators, one even narrated by the haunted house. The "mesmerising" book is "an homage" to "The Shining", said Johanna Thomas-Carr in The Times.
Set in The Hotel, a gothic building on the Fens with a violent past, each story reveals new myths, rumours, and secrets. The guests are aware of the mythology, entering in hopes of communing with their dead loved ones. Some leave unscathed, others are forever haunted by their stay and readers will bring their "own demons to each story".
Lone Women by Victor LaValle
It's 1915 and Adelaide Henry is alone in Montana "haunted by her secrets", said Chanelle Benz in The New York Times. LaValle opens his novel, set in the American frontier, with a scene of "dark, bloody upheaval" throwing the reader into this "genre-melding" book where nothing "is as it seems". Adelaide slowly discovers other lone women in the terrain, the only other black woman for miles, she realises sharing these secrets may be "the key to her self-preservation". With blood shed, missing people, and a looming white lynch mob, LaValle "deftly weaves history, horror" and suspense, providing an "impossible to put down" novel.
The Turn of The Screw by Henry James
This 19th-century novella isn't outdated. Modern readers will still find the seminal horror text "remarkably vivid and disquieting", said Marsh in The New York Times. The classic gothic ghost story centres on a young governess sent to a country manor with strict instructions to care for two young children. While in the grounds, the governess starts to see apparitions, identified by the housekeeper as her predecessor. As the children begin to act strangely, the governess vows to protect them. A true classic of the genre, this haunting tale is "prized for its ambiguity and sophistication".
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
'Two divergent views for nation'
Today's Newspapers A roundup of the headlines from the US front pages
By The Week Staff Published
-
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl – 'cracking' sequel is a real 'treat'
The Week Recommends Villainous penguin Feathers McGraw is 'magic' in new film
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Trump promises a rollback of the green energy revolution
The Explainer A pro-fossil fuel agenda dominates the GOP nominee's climate change policies
By David Faris Published
-
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl – 'cracking' sequel is a real 'treat'
The Week Recommends Villainous penguin Feathers McGraw is 'magic' in new film
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
A solo weekend in Rome and the Vatican City
The Week Recommends Slow down and enjoy the magnificent sights at your own pace
By Kaye O'Doherty Published
-
Spend a weekend in Bruges
The Week Recommends Everything you need to know for a trip to Europe's 'most photogenic' city
By Tess Foley-Cox Published
-
How 'Over the Garden Wall' satisfies people's desire for comfort and nostalgia right now
The Week Recommends The cult series that many people watch every fall
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
9 movies where food is the main course
The Week Recommends With films from Japan, France, Hong Kong, the US and Britain
By Scott Hocker, The Week US Published
-
The jacket potato renaissance
The Week Recommends The humble spud is enjoying renewed attention, spurred by the cost-of-living crisis and office etiquette
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
The Wild Robot: animated adventure is 'warm, funny and wise'
The Week Recommends 'Sharply written and richly detailed' adaptation of Peter Brown's best-selling book
By The Week UK Published
-
VIVAMAYR Maria Wörth: a luxury lakeside health resort in Austria
The Week Recommends Reboot your digestive system at this tranquil wellness retreat
By Yasemen Kaner-White Published