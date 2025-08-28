Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York – a 'marmalade-dropping' portrayal of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson

Andrew Lownie writes a 'devastating' biography of the King's brother and his former wife

Book cover of &#039;Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York&#039; by Andrew Lownie
Andrew Lownie paints Andrew as 'so eccentric as to be laughable'
By
published

"Many would have preferred this book not to be written, including the Yorks themselves."

So begins this deep dive into the "bizarre, tormented and sometimes wild world" of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, said Kate Mansey in The Times.

As for Fergie, most of the news concerns her "spendthrift gluttony", said Christopher Howse in The Telegraph. She allegedly spent £25,000 in just one hour at Bloomingdale's, used to take nine holidays a year, employed 17 members of staff, demands a "banquet" be laid out every night, and so on. Overall, I found Lownie's tone towards the pair unkind, and his endless litany of accusations implausible and ultimately "indigestible".

