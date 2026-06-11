“Sometimes – rarely – there is a book that I want to read again immediately, the very moment I have reached its last page,” said Andrea Wulf in The New Statesman. “Maggie O’Farrell’s new novel ‘Land’ is such a book.”

Much of it is set on a peninsula on the western coast of Ireland in the 19th century, during and after the Great Famine. Tomás, an Irish mapmaker who works for the English Ordnance Survey, has a mystical experience there while drinking from a once-holy spring in a copse. There is a brief detour into the peninsula’s prehistory and history – druids, ritual sacrifice, the coming of Christianity, English colonisation – before O’Farrell returns to the 19th century and follows the story of Tomás, his wife and children. There is “regret, loss, rebellion, love, family... I love all of O’Farrell’s novels, but I think ‘Land’ might be her finest.” It is “intimate, tender and crushingly devastating. It sings off the page and pierces your heart.”

It “will, I predict, prove as divisive as ‘Hamnet’”, her best-known work, said Randy Boyagoda in the Financial Times. “Once again, O’Farrell has created a story replete with intensely emotive renderings of family stresses, strains and loss.” (She is sometimes accused of creating “grief porn”.) Initially rooted in western Ireland, it becomes a sprawling saga of empire-era migration. “O’Farrell offers all of this in an unceasingly ardent storytelling style. But heartstrings can only be pulled so much, for so long, before they loosen or snap.”

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“Land” is ambitious and intriguing, said Melissa Harrison in The Guardian. But it “feels somehow uncomfortable in its own skin” – and strikingly short on dialogue. “Neither fable nor history nor family saga”, it is “not consistently or confidently inhabited”. But I can see it making “an epic and richly textured film”.