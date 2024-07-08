The Alice Munro claims rocking the literary world

Daughter says the late author knew stepfather abused her as a child

Alice Munro
Nobel laureate Alice Munro died in May at the age of 92
By
published

The literary legacy of Alice Munro threatens to be overshadowed by claims that she stood by her husband after learning he sexually abused one of her daughters.

The Nobel laureate's estranged youngest daughter, Andrea Robin Skinner, made the allegations in an article published in the Toronto Star on Sunday, weeks after Munro's death at the age of 92. 

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

In The Spotlight Alice Munro Sexual Abuse
Richard Windsor, The Week UK

