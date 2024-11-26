Nigel Hamilton's 6 inspirational books for fellow writers
The award-winning author recommends works by John Banville, Ann Patchett, and more
When you make a purchase using links on our site, The Week may earn a commission. All reviews are written independently by our editorial team.
Nigel Hamilton's new book, "Lincoln vs. Davis," is a study of its subjects as rival Civil War commanders. Below, the veteran U.S. biographer recommends five novels and a memoir that he's read this year for pleasure and professional inspiration.
'Snow' by John Banville (2020)
My wife read that Banville is now putting his name to his crime novels. I therefore tried this one and found myself fascinated by the Catholic-Protestant strains in 1950s Ireland and admiring of the anti-hero detective — a reminder to biographers not to make their subjects too goody-goody. Buy it here.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'Chronicle of a Death Foretold' by Gabriel García Márquez (1981)
As I will be embarking on a new book about a murdered president, I thought to reread Márquez's famous novella. To my shame, I realized I'd never actually read it — the curse of the great title — and was bewitched. A reminder of how suspense can be created even when the reader knows the outcome in advance. Buy it here.
'The Memory Police' by Yoko Ogawa (1994)
I tried several other Ogawa novels, as I love the formal unfolding of Japanese storytelling, but found them…trying! This one, however, was stunning in its haunting Orwellian conceit, and the methodical, unhurried narrative of what we know will happen is a very useful reminder to the biographer not to hurry. Buy it here.
'Tom Lake' by Ann Patchett (2023)
This Covid-time story, set in Michigan, is wonderfully layered: a mother telling her daughters a story of her stage career, but not telling everything. A reminder to not reveal too much too soon. Buy it here.
'The Safekeep' by Yael van der Wouden (2024)
An amazing exploration of the sin of ownership — in this case house ownership — set in the context of the Holocaust as it has affected a Jewish family. A reminder to the biographer of the depths and veils covering human guilt. Buy it here.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
'Joseph Anton' by Salman Rushdie (2012)
When I was unable to obtain Rushdie's latest memoir, a friend recommended this earlier one — the story behind the Satanic Verses and the fatwa pronounced by Iran's Ayatollah Khomeini. Rushdie's portrayal of the British media's failure to stand fast by him and the British government's reluctance to provide security (too expensive, too diplomatically inconvenient!) is a potent reminder of how deep the biographer's forensic investigation into the soul and character of the subject must be if it is to be true. Buy it here.
This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here.
-
The winners and losers in Gaetz's rise and fall
The Explainer The implosion of Donald Trump's first pick to run the Department of Justice was part fluke, part feature and part forecast of the president-elect's incoming administration
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
6 outstanding homes for under $600K
Feature Featuring heated concrete floors in New Mexico and an outdoor movie screen in Washington, D.C.
By The Week Staff Published
-
State capture
Opinion We've seen this in other countries
By Susan Caskie Published
-
6 outstanding homes for under $600K
Feature Featuring heated concrete floors in New Mexico and an outdoor movie screen in Washington, D.C.
By The Week Staff Published
-
Long summer days in Iceland's highlands
The Week Recommends While many parts of this volcanic island are barren, there is a 'desolate beauty' to be found in every corner
By The Week UK Published
-
Damian Barr shares his favourite books
The Week Recommends The writer and broadcaster picks works by Alice Walker, Elif Shafak and others
By The Week UK Published
-
The Great Mughals: a 'treasure trove' of an exhibition
The Week Recommends The V&A's new show is 'spell-binding'
By The Week UK Published
-
Aston Martin Vanquish: 'the best Aston Martin full stop'?
The Week Recommends The third-generation Vanquish 'offers spectacular performance'
By The Week UK Published
-
Her Lotus Year: Paul French's new biography sets lurid rumours straight
The Week Recommends Wallis Simpson's year in China is less scandalous, but 'more interesting' than previously thought
By The Week UK Published
-
Say Nothing: 'sensational' dramatisation of Patrick Radden Keefe's bestselling book
The Week Recommends The series is a 'powerful reminder' of the Troubles
By The Week UK Published
-
Joy: fertility film starring Bill Nighy offers 'dose of seasonal cheer'
The Week Recommends The film about the invention of the fertility treatment is 'unassuming' but may 'sneak up on you'
By The Week UK Published