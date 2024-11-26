Nigel Hamilton's 6 inspirational books for fellow writers

The award-winning author recommends works by John Banville, Ann Patchett, and more

Nigel Hamilton
Nigel Hamilton is the author of 'Lincoln vs. Davis'
(Image credit: Courtesy image)
Jump to category:
By
published

When you make a purchase using links on our site, The Week may earn a commission. All reviews are written independently by our editorial team.

Nigel Hamilton's new book, "Lincoln vs. Davis," is a study of its subjects as rival Civil War commanders. Below, the veteran U.S. biographer recommends five novels and a memoir that he's read this year for pleasure and professional inspiration.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸