Peter Parker picks his favourite books

The acclaimed writer and biographer of Some Men in London: Queer Life lists his most-loved reads

Black and white photo of Peter Parker
His latest works are the acclaimed Some Men in London: Queer Life 1945- 1959 and 1960-1967
(Image credit: Naman Chaudhary / peterparkerwriter.com)
By
published

The writer and biographer picks five favourites. His latest work is the acclaimed two-volume anthology "Some Men in London: Queer Life 1945-1959" and "1960-1967", which came out last year.

Where Nothing Sleeps

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸