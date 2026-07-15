Short, punchy books you can finish in a day

Brilliant novellas to devour in one sitting

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Slim books to reignite your love of reading
(Image credit: Penguin)

If you’re feeling overwhelmed by the tomes piling up on your bedside table, try reaching for a novella instead. These slim, punchy books can be finished in a single day – and might just reignite your love of reading. Here are some of our favourites.

Assembly by Natasha Brown

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