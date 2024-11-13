Orbital by Samantha Harvey: the Booker prize-winner set to go 'stratospheric'

'Bold' and 'scintillating' novel follows six astronauts orbiting Earth on the International Space Station over 24 hours

Samantha Harvey, winner of the Booker Prize 2024, with her book Orbital.
Orbital 'expands the mind and awakens the senses'
(Image credit: Getty / Henry Nicholls)
By
published

"Heavens above! Finally a Booker prizewinner that we can all get behind," said Johanna Thomas-Corr in The Times. Samantha Harvey has won this year's coveted literary award with her novel, "Orbital".

It's the first book set in space to scoop the prize, and Harvey is the first female author to win the Booker since Bernardine Evaristo in 2019. "It's bold, it's scintillating" and "gloriously imaginative", and "one of the most original novels I've read in a long time".

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸