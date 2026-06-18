Stolen Revolution: a ‘blistering’ examination of modern Iran

Bozorgmehr Sharafedin and Yeganeh Torbati’s ‘meticulously researched’ book is ‘quietly devastating’

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Book cover of Stolen Revolution
Stolen Revolution is an ‘unwavering account of the regime’s absurdities’
(Image credit: Viking)

When a coalition of “clerics, leftists, students, nationalists and secular intellectuals” launched the Iranian Revolution in 1979, they were united less by a shared vision than “a shared rejection” of the Shah’s rule, said Reza Aslan in The New York Times. And as Bozorgmehr Sharafedin and Yeganeh Torbati observe in “Stolen Revolution”, “egalitarian ideals and immense hopes” were snuffed out as “the religious regime hunted, expelled and jailed its former allies”.

That is the story of this “quietly devastating” book, which charts Iran’s transformation over the past half century into a “mafia state”. The authors tell it through the lives of six Iranians, including a revolutionary ideologue, a tech entrepreneur, and two women at the forefront of the 2022 Woman, Life, Freedom protests.

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