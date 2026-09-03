The Ego Trip: a journey into the ‘deeply weird underbelly of the psychedelic renaissance’

Kimon de Greef’s ‘enthralling’ book explores the perils of toad medicine

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‘Often dark’ but a ‘compelling’ story
(Image credit: White Rabbit)

The chemical compound 5-MeO-DMT, secreted by the Sonoran Desert toad, has been dubbed the “Everest” of psychedelics, said Olivia Goldhill in the New Scientist. Whereas LSD creates hallucinations, the “god molecule”, as some call it, “completely shatters all perception”. A trip lasts no more than half an hour but “creates a total obliteration of the ego”.

Smoking 5-MeO-DMT has been a fringe practice since the 1980s but it has recently become better known – with adherents including Mike Tyson, who in 2019 described taking the drug as “almost like dying and being reborn”. In “The Ego Trip”, the journalist Kimon de Greef charts its history, with a particular focus on one of its main popularisers, the Mexican doctor Octavio Rettig Hinojosa. The story de Greef tells is “often dark” but his book is “compelling”.

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