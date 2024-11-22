Aston Martin Vanquish: 'the best Aston Martin full stop'?
The new third-generation model 'offers spectacular performance'
The third-generation Vanquish is "the best Aston Martin full stop", said Evo. In its "fabulous" new shape, it looks "quietly aggressive", which is fitting given the competition it's facing from the new Ferrari 12 Cilindri, which has "uncannily similar" headline figures. With 824bhp, the Aston has a top speed of 214mph, and can do 0-62mph in 3.3secs, while the Ferrari has 819bhp, a top speed of 211mph and hits 62mph in 2.9secs. The Vanquish ticks a lot of boxes: it feels "well balanced and agile", it "looks wonderful", "sounds amazing" and, thanks to an all-new 5.2-litre V12 engine with twin turbochargers optimised for efficiency and power, "offers spectacular performance".
The Vanquish is designed for long distances and high speeds, said Car Magazine. The wheelbase is three inches longer, which gives better stability and weight distribution. The only choice of gearbox is an eight-speed auto, but you can have some fun with it. Switch from GT to Sport+ mode for a stronger throttle response and the Vanquish is "comfortable, stable and exceedingly rapid".
With a "penchant for speed and theatrics", the Vanquish "keeps you on your toes", said the Financial Times, and moderation is needed, particularly on the accelerator. For all its "muscular appearance", this is strictly a two-seater. The cabin is "comfortable and spacious", but there's not much room for bags, so Aston sells a bespoke luggage set designed for the space: the boot is big enough to hold a couple of suitcases. The "knockout" interior has supple leather and satin-finish carbon trims. The central touchscreen suffers from tiny graphics, but thankfully there are rotary controls too.
