Toyota Aygo X Hybrid: still a ‘featherweight’ in its class

With the market for petrol city cars dying out, Toyota has produced a version of the Aygo X with the Yaris’s 1.5-litre hybrid powertrain. The new Aygo X has two electric motors for a combined 114bhp, up from 71bhp, and this “glut of extra power” means the hybrid is much faster than the old petrol model, 0-62mph takes just 9.2 seconds, 6 seconds less, said Car Magazine. The 12-volt battery is placed under the floor of the boot.

The new model is a bit heavier, but at 1,090kg it’s still a “featherweight” in its class, said Auto Express. The engine builds speed with “impressive enthusiasm”, and it feels agile and “effortless” in town and on motorways. The steering is accurate and well weighted, and despite “rudimentary suspension”, the car rides pretty well and tracks securely. Efficiency is “astonishing”, exceeding the claimed 76.3mpg.

The Aygo X is now the only full hybrid in the city car class. The main change is to the powertrain, but the X has also been given a minor facelift, with a more aggressive front end and new colours and trims. Inside it is much the same – not luxurious, but “solid and well built”, with a “perfectly usable” new 7-inch driver display, said Autocar. The back seats are only suitable for kids though, and at 231 litres, the boot isn’t huge.

