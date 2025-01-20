The never-ending wonder of Pompeii

Part of the newly excavated bath complex, among the largest private baths uncovered at the site so far
Archaeologists have uncovered an extravagant private bath complex in Pompeii, shedding further light on the ancient Roman city's grandeur prior to its destruction by Mount Vesuvius in AD79.

You might think a site that has been excavated since the 18th century has "little left to surprise us with", said The Independent. But Pompeii is "the gift that just keeps on giving".

Chas Newkey-Burden

