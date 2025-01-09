8 eagerly awaited hotels opening in 2025
A new year means several anticipated hotel openings are on the horizon
2025 is looking good for travelers ready to check into someplace new. That might mean heading to Rome to see how the Orient Express handles luxury accommodations off the tracks or trekking to Uganda for an unforgettable stay among the gorillas. Whatever the type of hotel experience, you should be able to find it at one of these eight fresh properties.
One&Only Moonlight Basin, Montana
The first One&Only resort in the United States is coming to Montana. The hotel, located on the northwest side of Lone Mountain, will offer "direct gondola access to Big Sky's 5,800 acres of piste, as well as top-tier mountain golf," Elite Traveler said, in addition to kayaking, biking and other outdoor activities. Guests can expect comfortable rooms with fireplaces, floor-to-ceiling windows, leather furnishings and local art, with amenities like a hidden whisky shack in the forest and wellness treatments inspired by the wilds of Montana.
Orient Express La Minerva, Rome
When it opens this spring, Orient Express La Minerva will technically be the newest hotel in Rome, but its roots were planted long ago, in the 17th century. La Minerva, built for a wealthy family in 1620 and turned into an inn 200 years later, is the first hotel under the Orient Express brand. The "meticulously curated" property "highlights Rome's rich history," CNN said, and is steps from the Pantheon. Rooms feature king-size beds and marble bathrooms, and for a treat, book a signature suite with a private terrace, turntable and vinyl record collection.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Adelphi Portrush, Northern Ireland
Renovations are in full swing at Adelphi Portrush, a boutique hotel opening in April next door to the storied Royal Portrush Golf Club. Now part of Marine & Lawn Hotels & Resorts, the seaside property will "cater to golf enthusiasts," the Belfast Telegraph said, with fully revamped guest rooms and common areas. An on-site Italian grill and bar and spa with sauna, steam and treatment rooms round out the hotel's updated offerings.
Salterra, Turks & Caicos
Salterra offers a new way to experience Turks & Caicos. The property, scheduled to open in February, sits on South Caicos, far from the most populous areas of the archipelago. Each room is decorated in muted tones, with wood finishings and large windows to soak up the views. The nearby Salinas salt flats inspired the hotel's design, and an in-house "saltmelier" will be on hand to take guests to the Salinas boardwalk to learn about the island's history of salt production and guide them through a sea salt tasting.
Sanctuary Gorilla Forest Lodge, Uganda
Prepare to be awed when Sanctuary Gorilla Forest Lodge opens in May. Deep in the Bwindi Impenetrable Forest, this luxe 10-tent property is not only a great base camp for gorilla trekking but is often a stop for gorillas passing through the area. The comfortable accommodations include en-suite bathrooms with a bathtub and shower and private decks, where you can relax after a day of adventure, like taking a game drive through Queen Elizabeth National Park or hiking through the forest to meet members of the Batwa tribe.
Skyridge, Alberta, Canada
Glamp your way through all four seasons inside one of the micro-cabins at Skyridge, opening in January. This year-round, adults-only resort has two types of accommodations: the Sky Box and SkyGlass, an innovative structure with floor to ceiling windows for unobstructed views of the stunning Canadian Rockies. At 302 square feet, the cabins are designed for two guests and have everything necessary for "roughing it" in style, including a plush king-size bed, bathroom, kitchen with stovetop and microwave, and heating and air conditioning to keep glampers warm during the winter and cool during the summer.
The Sundays, Hamilton Island, Australia
The Sundays, opening in April, embraces its prime position in the heart of the Great Barrier Reef. The hotel's 59 rooms have been "conscientiously designed," Vogue Australia said, and the "calming combination of ocean and sand tones" act as an "extension of the beach surroundings." An oceanfront swimming pool and water's-edge restaurant and bar add to the "laidback lavishness" of the property.
Veranó San Juan, Puerto Rico
A 1950s office building in San Juan's vibrant Santurce neighborhood is getting a second act as Veranó, a stylish boutique hotel. Set to open its doors in April, Veranó will have 40 sleek rooms and suites, the City House restaurant and a rooftop bar perfect for grabbing a drink to enjoy at sunset. The property sits on the Avenida Ponce de León, amid shops, restaurants and art galleries and close to several beaches.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Catherine Garcia has worked as a senior writer at The Week since 2014. Her writing and reporting have appeared in Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times, Wirecutter, NBC News and "The Book of Jezebel," among others. She's a graduate of the University of Redlands and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.
-
'Climate change doesn't just boost record weather events — it boosts the snake-oil salesmen'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
US considering ban on Chinese drones as international tensions grow
In the Spotlight The decision will ultimately be made by the incoming Trump administration
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
US port strike averted with tentative labor deal
Speed Read The strike could have shut down major ports from Texas to Maine
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
5 books to read this January that will take you on adventures real and imagined
The Week Recommends A metafiction about artificial intelligence, a battle over land ownership in the American West and more
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
6 products that will free up your hands for easy-breezy travel
The Week Recommends These practical products will definitely come in handy
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
Gorizia and Nova Gorica: twin towns united in culture
The Week Recommends Europe's first 'borderless' Capital of Culture reunites two towns – one in Italy, one in Slovenia – that were split apart by war
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Start your year off right at a serene hotel in the calming desert
The Week Recommends Make a resolution to spend more time in relaxation mode
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
All the comedians to see on tour this winter
The week recommends The warmth of laughter will get you through the cold months
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
St. Kitts offers tropical beaches and plenty of history
The Week Recommends This Caribbean island has layers, with opportunities for relaxing and learning
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
How to celebrate New Year's Eve globally without leaving home
The Week Recommends Stock up on grapes and (safely) set a scarecrow on fire
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
7 drinks for every winter need possible
The Week Recommends Including a variety of base spirits and a range of temperatures
By Scott Hocker, The Week US Published