Rome: historic haunts – and one new hotel – to explore

From the Garden of Ninfa to the Hendrik Christian Andersen Museum, here are some top places to visit in and around Italy's Eternal City

Villa Doria Pamphili, Rome
Villa Doria Pamphili, Rome
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published

The Garden of Ninfa

Filled with wisteria, cypresses and aquatic irises, the Garden of Ninfa is an enchanting historic garden located between Rome and Sperlonga. Its name derives from an ancient temple built nearby, which is devoted to the water deities. More than 1,300 species grow in and around the romantic ruins beneath the garden, which have endured for centuries. Ninfa is overseen by the Roffredo Caetani Foundation, which preserves the gardens and a nearby castle. In the 1930s, artists and writers were invited to Ninfa by Marguerite Chapin, the American publisher and wife of its former custodian, Roffredo Caetani, an aristocratic Italian composer and godson of the Hungarian composer Franz Liszt. You can visit Ninfa with one of its bilingual guides who will spend an hour or so elucidating the history and horticulture of the gardens. Via Provincale Ninfina, 68, 04012 Cisterna di Latina

Flora Vesterberg
Writer
