Do salmon sperm facials work?

The peculiar-sounding beauty treatment claims to have anti-ageing benefits, and has attracted celebrity devotees including Kim Kardashian

Microneedling
Microneedling, as seen here, is the process typically used for a salmon sperm facial
(Image credit: MikhailZykov / Getty Images)
By
published
inwhy everyone's talking about

For those on a quest to look younger and rejuvenate their skin, one unusual beauty treatment is being touted as a new and natural alternative to Botox: salmon sperm facials.

This "new beauty protocol using the reproductive goo of a fish" has been popular for years in South Korea, but is slowly gaining attention in the West, said Salon, boosted by the endorsement of high-profile figures including Jennifer Aniston and Kim Kardashian. On a recent episode of "The Kardashians", the reality star described  undertaking the "cutting-edge-beauty-treatment-that-also-sounds-like-a-medieval-punishment", said Vogue

Rebekah Evans, The Week UK

Rebekah Evans joined The Week as newsletter editor in 2023 and has written on subjects ranging from Ukraine and Afghanistan to fast fashion and "brotox". She started her career at Reach plc, where she cut her teeth on news, before pivoting into personal finance at the height of the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis. Social affairs is another of her passions, and she has interviewed people from across the world and from all walks of life. Rebekah completed an NCTJ with the Press Association and has written for publications including The Guardian, The Week magazine, the Press Association and local newspapers. 

