Raise the shampoo bar and lather up with these 8 eco-friendly options

Catherine Garcia, The Week US
Environmentally friendly and easy to toss in a toiletry bag, shampoo bars are a conscientious choice for travelers. Plastic-free packaging cuts down on waste, and by ditching the liquid shampoo, you can also sail through the TSA line. These eight bars target different hair types and concerns, but all share a common goal of helping the planet.

Catherine Garcia, The Week US

Catherine Garcia has worked as a senior writer at The Week since 2014. Her writing and reporting have appeared in Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times, Wirecutter, NBC News and "The Book of Jezebel," among others. She's a graduate of the University of Redlands and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.

