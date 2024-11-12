6 refillable travel containers that are as stylish as they are sustainable
Pack well and carry on with these leak-proof options
When you make a purchase using links on our site, The Week may earn a commission. All reviews are written independently by our editorial team.
Refillable travel bottles allow you to bring all your necessities along for the ride. You save money and help the planet by filling the vessels with product you already have at home, and save room in your luggage by not having to lug around full-size containers. To avoid a potentially sticky situation, go with one of these six leak-free options.
Cadence The Honeycomb flex medium capsules
If you travel often with a lot of products, the Cadence Honeycomb set might be your best bet for toting toiletries. It is pricey, but you build your own seven-piece kit to your exact specifications. Pick from several different colors, like petal pink and eucalyptus green, and interchangeable labels ("sunscreen" and "cleanser" are two options, along with "chill pills"). The magnetic capsules connect in "any shape or configuration you like," TripSavvy said, and are "incredibly durable" and able to hold about a week's worth of products. ($168, £130, Cadence)
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Kitsch 11 pack travel bottles set
With this set, you can pack the entire medicine cabinet and still have room for more. Three flat pouch bottles, two pump bottles, a spray bottle, two mini jars, plus a small spatula, pipette and funnel, round out the kit, which also comes with a pouch for carrying. It is a "versatile" set, The Strategist said, and the bottles are all dishwasher safe. ($10, £8, Amazon)
LiquiSnugs premium silicone travel bottles
This "simple yet very effective" set of leak-proof silicone toiletry bottles keeps your products "perfectly contained," Travel and Leisure said. The "squishy" silicone is "ideal for squeezing out every last drop" of moisturizer or face wash, and the suction cups make it easy to stick the two- and three-ounce bottles to shower walls. Keep tabs on the contents of each bottle by slapping on one of the included reusable labels. ($17, £13, Amazon)
Redfly travel bottles for toiletries
At three ounces each, this pack of leak-proof bottles is ready for the TSA line. The three-layer design offers extra protection against spillage, ensuring that all the contents of your toiletry bag stay dry. Fans of the bottles, which come in several different colors, praise the "wide opening" of each, which "makes it easy to access the contents as well as clean them when you get home," Travel and Leisure said. ($6.79, £5.27, Amazon)
Ries Essential travel bottle
These airless pump bottles offer a "more elevated, aesthetically pleasing" container for your skincare and hair products, Condé Nast Traveler said. Made from recycled plastic, the dishwasher-safe bottles have large openings at the top so they are "easy to refill and clean" and come either blank or prelabeled with "shampoo," "conditioner," face," "body," "SPF," or "hair," letting you know exactly what is inside. ($18, £14, Sephora)
Wild refillable deodorant
With Wild, you can choose your own deodorant adventure. First, pick your reusable aluminum case (options include solid colors and fun patterns, like jungle animals), then select a deodorant scent (fresh cotton and sea salt is a favorite). To make your case extra special, choose the engraving option and have up to eight characters etched into it. The deodorant's nourishing vegan formula is "next-level" and "kind to both your skin and the planet," British GQ said, and the refills are compostable and biodegradable. For more refillable goodness, check out Wild's lip balms and body washes. (starting at $15.20/£11.80 for deodorant case and refill, Wild)
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Catherine Garcia has worked as a senior writer at The Week since 2014. Her writing and reporting have appeared in Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times, Wirecutter, NBC News and "The Book of Jezebel," among others. She's a graduate of the University of Redlands and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.
-
How the transgender community is bracing for Trump
The Explainer After a campaign full of bigotry and promises to roll back hard-earned rights, genderqueer people are grappling with an incoming administration prepared to make good on overtly transphobic rhetoric
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Today's political cartoons - November 12, 2024
Cartoons Tuesday's cartoons - judgemental looks, Europe's bumpy ride, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Will Gary Lineker's departure be an own goal for the BBC?
Today's Big Question Former star striker turned highest-paid presenter will leave Match of the Day after 25 years, with BBC head of sport reportedly declining to offer him a contract
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Power up with these 5 high-quality travel adapters
The Week Recommends Stay plugged in while on the go. Plus: why you do not need a voltage converter.
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
Stay sharp with the country's best knife shops
The Week Recommends A dull knife is a kitchen's worst nightmare
By Scott Hocker, The Week US Published
-
6 impressive toiletry bags for six different kinds of travelers
The Week Recommends These cases offer form and function. Ready to load 'em up with all those lotions and potions?
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
5 impressive noise-canceling headphones to enjoy the silence
The Week Recommends Block out the rest of the world
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
5 travel safety devices for peace of mind on the go
The Week Recommends These tools provide extra protection
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
Why it's getting harder and harder to leave shopping centres
Under The Radar Expert says escalators are positioned to 'disorientate' shoppers and make them spend more
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
Clean up your travel experience with these 8 sanitizing products
The Week Recommends For a vacation with less stress and more sparkle, disinfect your space
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
7 fitness items you can easily pack for travel workouts
The Week Recommends Don't sweat it. All of this gear is carry-on friendly.
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published