6 refillable travel containers that are as stylish as they are sustainable

When you make a purchase using links on our site, The Week may earn a commission. All reviews are written independently by our editorial team.

Refillable travel bottles allow you to bring all your necessities along for the ride. You save money and help the planet by filling the vessels with product you already have at home, and save room in your luggage by not having to lug around full-size containers. To avoid a potentially sticky situation, go with one of these six leak-free options.

Cadence The Honeycomb flex medium capsules

You control the colors and lids on your Honeycomb set (Image credit: Cadence)

If you travel often with a lot of products, the Cadence Honeycomb set might be your best bet for toting toiletries. It is pricey, but you build your own seven-piece kit to your exact specifications. Pick from several different colors, like petal pink and eucalyptus green, and interchangeable labels ("sunscreen" and "cleanser" are two options, along with "chill pills"). The magnetic capsules connect in "any shape or configuration you like," TripSavvy said, and are "incredibly durable" and able to hold about a week's worth of products. ($168, £130, Cadence)

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Kitsch 11 pack travel bottles set

The 11-piece Kitsch travel set prepares you for anything (Image credit: Kitsch)

With this set, you can pack the entire medicine cabinet and still have room for more. Three flat pouch bottles, two pump bottles, a spray bottle, two mini jars, plus a small spatula, pipette and funnel, round out the kit, which also comes with a pouch for carrying. It is a "versatile" set, The Strategist said, and the bottles are all dishwasher safe. ($10, £8, Amazon)

LiquiSnugs premium silicone travel bottles

These leak-proof and durable bottles come in two different sizes (Image credit: LiquiSnugs)

This "simple yet very effective" set of leak-proof silicone toiletry bottles keeps your products "perfectly contained," Travel and Leisure said. The "squishy" silicone is "ideal for squeezing out every last drop" of moisturizer or face wash, and the suction cups make it easy to stick the two- and three-ounce bottles to shower walls. Keep tabs on the contents of each bottle by slapping on one of the included reusable labels. ($17, £13, Amazon)

Redfly travel bottles for toiletries

These brightly hued bottles are easy to find in a suitcase (Image credit: Redfly)

At three ounces each, this pack of leak-proof bottles is ready for the TSA line. The three-layer design offers extra protection against spillage, ensuring that all the contents of your toiletry bag stay dry. Fans of the bottles, which come in several different colors, praise the "wide opening" of each, which "makes it easy to access the contents as well as clean them when you get home," Travel and Leisure said. ($6.79, £5.27, Amazon)

Ries Essential travel bottle

Ries Essential bottles are a sustainable choice (Image credit: Ries)

These airless pump bottles offer a "more elevated, aesthetically pleasing" container for your skincare and hair products, Condé Nast Traveler said. Made from recycled plastic, the dishwasher-safe bottles have large openings at the top so they are "easy to refill and clean" and come either blank or prelabeled with "shampoo," "conditioner," face," "body," "SPF," or "hair," letting you know exactly what is inside. ($18, £14, Sephora)

Wild refillable deodorant

Go Wild when picking your case and deodorant refill (Image credit: Wild)

With Wild, you can choose your own deodorant adventure. First, pick your reusable aluminum case (options include solid colors and fun patterns, like jungle animals), then select a deodorant scent (fresh cotton and sea salt is a favorite). To make your case extra special, choose the engraving option and have up to eight characters etched into it. The deodorant's nourishing vegan formula is "next-level" and "kind to both your skin and the planet," British GQ said, and the refills are compostable and biodegradable. For more refillable goodness, check out Wild's lip balms and body washes. (starting at $15.20/£11.80 for deodorant case and refill, Wild)