Why put deodorant only under your arms when you can put it everywhere?

If you have been on the internet the past few months, chances are you have seen an advertisement for whole-body deodorant. Companies from Lume to Native to Old Spice to Secret have been formulating and advertising the product seemingly out of nowhere. While experts largely agree that such products are not necessary, cosmetic and beauty companies are capitalizing on people's deep-rooted fear of smelling bad.

Why is it so popular?

Recently, whole-body deodorants have gained in popularity, with several brands introducing the product. However, that may be a result of advertising more than customer insistence. "It's not clear if these products are suddenly proliferating because of spontaneous public demand — but targeted marketing that's convincing people they smell is a driving factor," said Scientific American . The conversation surrounding body odor has long since moved past strictly the underarms, with companies touting the products' abilities to tackle smell in the groin, feet and even the legs. "It is either, at best, an absurd, comical money grab — and at worst, a concerning phenomenon for your health," Sarah Everts, author of The Joy of Sweat, said to Vox . "Sweating is a human superpower, she says; few other species can use sweat to avoid overheating."

The U.S. has a history of covering and preventing body odor. "Once body soap became widely available in the late 19th century, advertisers latched on, exploiting people's anxieties about being unclean or smelly," said Forbes . Most deodorant products, including whole-body deodorant, were originally marketed to women but are now also marketed to men. "There is a long history of products and procedures that have led to increased shame, embarrassment and insecurity of women regarding the way their genitals look and smell," says Dr. Hilda Hutcherson, a professor emerita of obstetrics and gynecology at Columbia University Irving Medical Center, said to Allure . "They increase insecurities and shame that women have about their natural scents. The vagina is a self-cleaning organ and does not need douching or deodorizing."

In reality, "we have agreed that the natural smell of what we call 'body odor' is kind of unpalatable in our American culture — and in many Western cultures — but there are many cultures where they're very comfortable walking around with that sweat," Dr. Shieva Ghofrany, a board-certified obstetrician-gynecologist and cofounder of the women's healthcare platform Tribe Called V, said to Allure. "While some may view whole-body deodorants as unnecessary, we at Dove know there is demand for this product. Unilever research found that 15% of Americans were looking for a full-body solution," Pranav Chandan, U.S. head of deodorants at Unilever, said to CBS News .

Do you really need a full-body attack?

In most cases, whole-body deodorant is not necessary. "Just bathing should take care of whatever quote-unquote 'problem' you think you have. And if you need to be throwing more at your microbiome than a simple daily shower … it's probably your perceptions of your smell that are the problem not actually the smell." Andrew Best, a biological anthropologist who studies sweat at the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, said to Vox. Also, not all sweat is created equal. Sweat itself does not have a smell, and the odor instead comes from it mixing with bacteria on the skin. Deodorants are solely fragrances that cover up odor, but do nothing to stop the source. Antiperspirants instead temporarily block sweat altogether, which prevents odor, but should not be used all over the body because sweat plays an important role in keeping us cool.