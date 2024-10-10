A Different Man: 'original and daring' film starring Marvel veteran Sebastian Stan

'Bleakly funny' satire explores the very different lives of two men with neurofibromatosis

Still from A Different Man.
Sebastian Stan dons prosthetics to play Edward
(Image credit: A24 Films)
By
published

"This bleakly funny New York-set fable" is about "acting, masks and, oh yes, the ultimate emptiness of the self", said Kevin Maher in The Times. Marvel veteran Sebastian Stan dons prosthetics to play Edward, a would-be actor with neurofibromatosis, a rare disorder that has left him disfigured by tumours.

At first, we see him shuffling around in "self-hating despair" – but his life starts to change when he meets Ingrid (Renate Reinsve), an attractive playwright who promises to write him a lead part; then, he is offered an experimental cure, raising the prospect of "romance and alleged normalcy". As his old face is graphically "ripped apart", to reveal Stan's square-jawed good looks, the stage seems set for a "handsome male success story" – but that is when this "original and daring" film "begins to get really devious".

