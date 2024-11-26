Are cinema singalongs hitting a bum note?

Wicked fans have been belting out songs during screenings – but not everyone's happy

Ariana Grande in Wicked.
'Who do you think you are to compete with the trained musical prowess… of Ariana Grande?' said Patrick Lenton in The Guardian. 'It's wildly egotistical'
"Ahem, 'Wicked' moviegoers," said IndyStar. "Break out your best pink ensemble. Paint yourself green. But resist the urge to make watching the film adaptation of the Broadway musical a sing-a-long."

That's the message from AMC Theatres, anyway. Earlier this week, the cinema chain introduced strict new rules for guests watching the hotly anticipated film. "Silence is golden," the pre-show advisory video says. "No talking. No texting. No singing. No wailing. No flirting. And absolutely no name-calling. Enjoy the magic of movies."

