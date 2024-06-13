Bad Boys: Ride or Die – 'glossy, flashy and thoroughly entertaining'

Will Smith stars in what could be his comeback movie

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in Bad Boys: Ride or Die
Will Smith and Martin Lawrence star in this longrunning cop-buddy franchise
(Image credit: Frank Masi)
By
published

When Will Smith jumped onto the stage at the 2022 Oscars and slapped presenter Chris Rock in the face, "it looked as if his career could well be over", said Matthew Bond in The Mail on Sunday. "Since the incident, he's only had one film released, the already completed slave drama 'Emancipation'." 

As a result, much now hangs on "Bad Boys: Ride or Die", the fourth film in the longrunning cop-buddy franchise in which he co-stars with Martin Lawrence. Smith "badly needs it to be good". And actually, it's not at all bad. It won't win awards, but it's the kind of film "that commercial cinema used to be all about". 

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Film From The Magazine The Week Recommends
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸