Film reviews: ‘Wicker,’ ‘The Only Living Pickpocket in New York’

Two films to watch

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Skarsgard and Colman: The real thing
Skarsgard and Colman: The real thing
(Image credit: Black Bear / Everett)

‘Wicker’

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