His Three Daughters: 'sharply written' family drama is 'deeply affecting'

'Absorbing' film about three estranged sisters caring for their dying father in New York

Natasha Lyonne as Rachel in His Three Daughters
Natasha Lyonne is 'terrific' as Rachel, a stoner who has been acting as her dad's carer
By
published

There's no shortage of "dysfunctional family movies and terminal-illness movies. And even the good ones have trouble sidestepping clichés", said Justin Chang on NPR. So "it says something that 'His Three Daughters', which is about a dysfunctional family coping with a terminal illness, doesn't feel like a retread".

A "sharply written" chamber piece, it is set over a few days in an apartment in Manhattan, where three sisters have gathered to say their goodbyes to their dying father Vincent (Jay O. Sanders). The oldest of the daughters is Katie (Carrie Coon), who lives in nearby Brooklyn but hasn't visited Vincent much lately; then there's Rachel (Natasha Lyonne), a stoner who has been acting as his carer; and finally Christina (Elizabeth Olsen), who seems to lead a charmed life miles from New York. 

