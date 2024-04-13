Monkey Man: Dev Patel stuns in 'audacious' action-packed thriller

The film is the directorial debut of the actor who shot to fame in Slumdog Millionaire

Monkey Man: Dev Patel both stars in and directs the film
Monkey Man is set in contemporary India and touches upon political themes
By The Week UK
published

"All hail Dev Patel," said Kevin Maher in The Times. The 33-year-old Slumdog Millionaire star has made his directorial debut "with an audacious action flick" set in contemporary India. In the fictional city of Yatana, "mobsters rule" and "venal politicians thrive", but there is hope to be found in the "murderously effective hands" of a mysterious bare-knuckle boxer, known as Kid, who fights wearing a monkey mask. Kid, played by Patel, is nursing a "primal hatred for the corrupt city cop" who murdered his mother. 

Luckily for him, he gets a chance for revenge during a deeply "satisfying" hotel bathroom brawl, which segues into "an epic street chase, followed by a brutal brothel fight, followed by a near-death rooftop shooting" – all unfolding "at a hyperkinetic pace". If a film can be described as "close to narrative cardiac arrest", this is it. 

