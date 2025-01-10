Movies to watch in January, including 'Wolf Man' and 'The Last Showgirl'
A creature feature, a bizarre biopic and a haunted house movie from the ghost's POV
January is a month much like the Monday of the year — but getting out of the house and into a movie theater might help cure your winter blues. This month's releases include two very different creature features (a horror flick and a Robbie Williams biopic), Steven Soderbergh's unusual spin on the haunted house genre and a lauded Pamela Anderson comeback.
'The Last Showgirl'
As both the granddaughter of Francis Ford Coppola and the niece of Sofia Coppola, director Gia Coppola is no stranger to Hollywood. But she is making a distinct name for herself with her third feature film, "The Last Showgirl," which gives former "Baywatch" star Pamela Anderson her chance to shine on the big screen (and receive a 2025 Golden Globe nomination). Anderson plays Shelly, "an aging dancer in a Las Vegas revue who must confront her uncertain future when it's announced that the show will close," said Slant Magazine. The film explores "how women are valued for their looks and how women of a certain age aren't valued for their experience." (Jan. 8 in theaters)
'Better Man'
Tired of an endless string of biopics, each more dreary than the last? Michael Gracey has solved that problem by dreaming up the strangest biopic of them all. "Better Man" is an original musical based on the life and times of U.K. musician Robbie Williams. Where it gets weird: Williams is played by a computer-generated chimpanzee. "Drawing on the work of Bob Fosse and Terry Gilliam, the director and his choreographer, Ashley Wallen, design dreamlike musical sequences that vault far beyond those in [Gracey's] polarizing debut feature, 'The Greatest Showman' (2017)," said The New York Times. "Neither hagiography nor hatchet job, the movie casts an understanding eye on a once-infamous musical artist who weathered dizzying highs and devastating lows." (Jan. 10 in theaters)
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'Hard Truths'
The métier of British filmmaker Mike Leigh is domestic dramas about working class folk, and his latest does not disappoint. "Hard Truths" follows a clinically depressed woman played by actor Marianne Jean-Baptiste, "whose name was made by her electrifying performance in Leigh's 1996 film 'Secrets and Lies,' and might well get made all over again with her formidable appearance here, demonstrating the terrible connection between depression and anger," said The Guardian. "Those two stark monosyllables in the title are a callback to Leigh's debut from 1971, 'Bleak Moments': They lay down an uncompromising and yet also enigmatic challenge." (Jan. 10 in theaters)
'Wolf Man'
It would not be a modern day month at the movies without a remake. Produced by Blumhouse, the most domineering name in the horror game, "Wolf Man" modifies the 1941 classic "The Wolf Man." Starring Christopher Abbott and directed by Leigh Whannell ("The Invisible Man"), this reboot isolates a small family in the remote Oregon wilderness, where they are attacked by a mysterious animal. When one family member is bitten and starts to transform into something inhuman, the others must decide whether to help or kill him. "It's not about being funny or icky or gory," Whannell said to Empire. "This is about the tragedy of the human body falling apart." (Jan. 17 in theaters)
'Presence'
Steven Soderbergh ("Oceans Eleven," "Magic Mike") has "never met a genre he didn't want to tweak, revise and/or give the chopped and screwed treatment to," said Rolling Stone. "This time, one of the most versatile American auteurs working today decides to renovate the haunted-house movie." Starring Lucy Liu as the matriarch of a family that has recently moved to New Jersey, "Presence" pits the newcomers against some sort of unearthly presence living in their new home. "The twist of sorts here: Soderbergh shoots the film from the perspective of the restless spectre whizzing throughout the hallways," the outlet added. (Jan. 24 in theaters)
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Anya Jaremko-Greenwold has worked as a story editor at The Week since 2024. She previously worked at FLOOD Magazine, Woman's World, First for Women, DGO Magazine and BOMB Magazine. Anya's culture writing has appeared in The Atlantic, Jezebel, Vice and the Los Angeles Review of Books, among others.
-
Syria's Kurdish community at the center of a post-Assad game of geopolitical tug-of-war
THE EXPLAINER The fall of longtime strongman Bashar al-Assad has created a power vacuum that threatens some of the United States' staunchest allies in the region
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
'We should be shouting the pluralism achievements of college athletics from the mountaintops'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Meta's right turn on red: Zuckerberg turns toward MAGA
Talking Points Zuckerberg is abandoning fact-checkers to embrace "free speech," a familiar refrain for Trump's cohort
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
8 eagerly awaited hotels opening in 2025
The Week Recommends A new year means several anticipated hotel openings are on the horizon
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
5 books to read this January that will take you on adventures real and imagined
The Week Recommends A metafiction about artificial intelligence, a battle over land ownership in the American West and more
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
6 products that will free up your hands for easy-breezy travel
The Week Recommends These practical products will definitely come in handy
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
Start your year off right at a serene hotel in the calming desert
The Week Recommends Make a resolution to spend more time in relaxation mode
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
All the comedians to see on tour this winter
The week recommends The warmth of laughter will get you through the cold months
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
St. Kitts offers tropical beaches and plenty of history
The Week Recommends This Caribbean island has layers, with opportunities for relaxing and learning
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
How to celebrate New Year's Eve globally without leaving home
The Week Recommends Stock up on grapes and (safely) set a scarecrow on fire
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
7 drinks for every winter need possible
The Week Recommends Including a variety of base spirits and a range of temperatures
By Scott Hocker, The Week US Published