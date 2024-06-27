The Bikeriders: Jodie Comer and Tom Hardy star in high-octane drama

Film inspired by 1968 book about notorious biker gang in Chicago

Jodie Comer and Austin Butler star in The Bikeriders
Jodie Comer is once again 'superb' in this violent drama
The American director Jeff Nichols went rather quiet after producing two "impressive" films in 2016, "Loving" and "Midnight Special". Now, he has come "roaring back onto the scene with 'The Bikeriders'", said Robbie Collin in The Telegraph

Inspired by the photographer Danny Lyon's 1968 book about a notorious biker gang in Chicago, it delivers a "grubbily glamorous blast of underworld machismo" reminiscent of mid-career Scorsese: think wildly charismatic performances, "jabs of barbarous violence, and a skin-fizzingly sharp jukebox soundtrack". 

